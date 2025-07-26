Flamengo closing in on deal to sign 27-year-old Arsenal star on initial loan with option to buy: Reports

Brazilian giants Flamengo are closing in on a deal to sign Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus on loan with an option to be made permanent, as per reports. The Brazil international is expected to leave the Emirates soon as the club closes in on a deal to sign Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres.According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte (via @afcstuff on X), Gabriel Jesus has given a greenlight to the operation that will see him return to Brazil. Flamengo have sent a proposal that will have them sign him on loan for a season, with an option to take him permanently afterwards. The Brazilian giants are prepared to foot half of the salary of the 27-year-old striker during the loan, while the Gunners will pick up the other half. Flamengo and Arsenal have a good relationship, with the Gunners having released Jorginho from his contract early to join them at the FIFA Club World Cup last month. The Brazilian outfit have since strengthened their squad with the addition of players previously based in Europe, including Saul Niguez. Jesus struggled to make his mark during the 2024-25 season before finding form in December. He suffered a ruptured ACL in an FA Cup clash against Manchester United in January, bringing his season to an abrupt end. With Kai Havertz and potentially Gyokeres in the squad, the former Manchester City man will likely fall to third in Mikel Arteta's pecking order. Gabriel Jesus left Brazil for England in 2017 and has not returned since, but is now open to joining Flamengo. He is keen to play regularly ahead of the FIFA World Cup next summer, as he hopes to feature in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the Mundial. Arsenal announce arrival of fifth summer additionArsenal have announced the signing of Spain U-21 international Cristhian Mosquera as their latest acquisition this summer. The centre-back joins the Gunners from Valencia in a move that could reach up to £17 million if add-ons are realised. Mikel Arteta has targeted defensive reinforcement this summer following the exit of Kieran Tierney, and his side were linked with Dean Huijsen. With Huijsen now at Real Madrid, Arsenal opted for his former teammate and compatriot Mosquera, signing him to a long-term deal.Mosquera will take the number 3 shirt at the Emirates and will join the side on their tour of Asia ahead of the 2025-26 season. He joins Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, and Martin Zubimendi as the new faces in Arteta's squad.