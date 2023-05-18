Florentino Perez has contacted 2 managers as he looks to replace current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at rehiring Zinedine Zidane or Jose Mourinho as Carlo Ancelotti's potential replacement. Los Blancos are not happy with the Italian's failure this season and are looking to replace him.

As per a report in El Nacional, Zidane and Mourinho are leading the race to become the next Real Madrid manager. Club president Florentino Perez is desperate to see Los Blancos get back to the top.

Real Madrid are ending the season with just the Copa del Rey trophy. They were outclassed by Barcelona and Manchester City in the La Liga and UEFA Champions League respectively. They were beaten 4-0 by City in the second leg of the UCL semi-finals on May 17, losing 5-1 on aggregate.

Doubts emerged over the future of Ancelotti after the game, but he claimed that he had no plans to leave. He said after the loss to Manchester City via GOAL:

"No one doubts me. I think the president was very clear 15 days ago — this is a step to improve for next year. Next season I will be here to fight to win another Champions League."

Earlier this season, he stated:

"I don't know what the future holds for me, I live day-by-day. At the moment, I'm happy in Madrid, we have a lot of objectives for this season. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madrid don't sack me before then, I'm not going to move."

Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2024.

Zidane, meanwhile, is without a club right now, while Mourinho is at AS Roma, but has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Luka Modric wants Carlo Ancelotti to continue at Real Madrid

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric spoke to the media after the loss to Manchester City and backed Carlo Ancelotti to continue as the manager of the club. He believes that the Italian has done well and should be able to finish his contract.

He said (via Daily Mail):

"I have no doubt. Since he arrived in his second stage, he has won all of the titles. Last year was an incredible season. This season until the World Cup we were very good in La Liga fighting for everything, then defeats came that we did not want to have, they were not foreseen."

He added:

"It's football but I think that in the Cup and in the Champions League we have done very well. For this reason, for me, there is no doubt about his continuity. He deserves it for everything he does and has done, what he brings to the team with his experience. For this defeat there is no need to cause any drama."

Ancelotti rejoined Los Blancos in 2021 and won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Supercopa de Espana last season. He also won the UEFA Supercup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

His contract expires at the end of next season and Brazil FA are reportedly keen on appointing him as the manager of their national team.

