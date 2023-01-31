Florentino Perez identifies 25-year-old Arsenal man as ideal successor to Real Madrid superstar: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus as per a report in El Nacional. Los Bancos are keeping tabs on forwards who can come in as long-term replacements for Karim Benzema.

The Spanish publication claimed Florentina Perez sees the Brazilian as a 'great successor' to Benzema. The Arsenal star has five goals and six assists this season but has not featured since November as he was injured at the FIFA World Cup.

The Gunners have not slipped up since Eddie Nketiah has done well. The former Manchester City forward is expected to get back on the pitch in late February or early March, but that has not stopped the Spanish side from keeping a close eye on him.

Benzema is out of contract at Real Madrid this summer and is yet to pen a new deal. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has also been dealing with injuries and missed the FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid target warned about his Arsenal future

Real Madrid target Gabriel Jesus has been warned about his future at Arsenal after Eddie Nketiah's performances in his absence. The young striker has made them better in attack, and the Gunners are still on top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has claimed that the Brazilian will now have to earn his place in the team and told Paddy Power:

"Eddie Nketiah has been brilliant since coming into the team, which will mean that Gabriel Jesus will need to earn his place back when he comes back from injury. He's doing a fantastic job in terms of his energy and his link up play – he's providing much more than just goals. The question was whether Arsenal would go into the transfer market looking for a new striker, as a backup to Nketiah, but this hasn't been the case."

He added:

"I've always said that a team could never have too many strikers, as it provides plenty of options for a manager to pick from. If the team can provide Eddie with enough chances in the box, he'll find himself in the right position. He will have learnt a lot from his run in the team last season, with his positional play and getting into the box more, being an extra option. We're unsure when Gabriel Jesus will be returning from injury, so for now, we need to enjoy watching Eddie Nketiah scoring goals and playing well for the team."

Arsenal face Everton this weekend in the Premier League, while Real Madrid take on Valencia next on Thursday.

