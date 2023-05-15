Florentino Perez plotting ex-Real Madrid manager's stunning return as Carlo Ancelotti faces uncertain future: Reports

The winds of change are blowing across Real Madrid's landscape, as reports suggest President Florentino Perez is eyeing a stunning homecoming for a familiar face.

Amid uncertainty around Carlo Ancelotti's tenure, Perez is allegedly setting his sights on none other than former Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho.

Murmurs of Mourinho's potential departure from Roma have been growing louder each day in Italy. Having bolstered his reputation in Serie A, the Portuguese maestro has subsequently attracted the attention of several behemoths of European football.

Among the interested parties, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via El Nacional), Real Madrid stand out.

The powers that be at Madrid view Mourinho as the ideal helmsman. His distinctive brand of football, marked by a direct approach and clear communication, has struck a chord at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mourinho's larger-than-life persona is perceived as the perfect antidote to mounting pressures.

Despite his abrupt departure from Madrid, Perez believes that a second stint could be mutually beneficial. Past examples of Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti serve as precedents for this potential encore.

There's also talk of Alvaro Arbeloa, current manager of Real Madrid's youth team and a respected figure within the club, stepping up as Mourinho's deputy.

The biggest obstacle Perez could face is the lure of Paris Saint-Germain. As per RMC reports (via El Nacional), the Parisian club are already in advanced talks with Jorge Mendes for Mourinho to take over the reins from Christophe Galtier. Mourinho's potential role at PSG offers him an enticing chance to assemble a winning squad around Kylian Mbappe.

Ultimately, the ball is in Mourinho's court. On one hand, he has the opportunity to hold unbridled control in Paris. On the other, he's presented with a ready-made squad in Madrid and a second shot at a feat that eluded him in his previous stint - winning the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti discusses injury update ahead of Manchester City clash

Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on the condition of his young star, Eduardo Camavinga, following a knee injury during their dominant 5-0 victory against Getafe this past Saturday.

Camavinga, who featured prominently in the starting line-up against the Premier League titans, was seen limping off the field during the closing minutes of the La Liga clash.

Despite this worrying sight, Ancelotti has moved to dispel any fear surrounding the fitness of the midfielder ahead of their pivotal Champions League semi-final second-leg showdown (via Daily Post):

“He twisted his knee, but it’s just a knock. Tomorrow he’ll rest like everyone who played and I hope that on Monday he trains with the team."

"He’ll recover soon for sure. The knee is stable, he has some discomfort now but the important thing is the stability and he has that 100%. He has some discomfort in the knee but it’s nothing.”

With these words, Ancelotti has fans and followers that Camavinga's knee injury is a minor setback rather than a major concern. The club's faithful will be hopeful that the talented midfielder is back in action against City in the midweek.

