Florentino Perez rejects Carlo Ancelotti’s proposal to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid with Premier League star: Reports

President Florentino Perez has reportedly turned down manager Carlo Ancelotti's request to sign Richarlison at Real Madrid. The Italian manager was keen on a reunion with the Tottenham Hotspur attacker, but the president is not interested in getting the Brazilian to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per a report in El Nacional, Ancelotti is keen on signing Richarlison as he believes the Tottenham player will be perfect for his side. However, the move will not go ahead now as the club president is not willing to sign the striker.

The report adds that the main reason for the rejection is the player's behavior, more than the on-pitch skills. Perez believes the former Everton star is very erratic and problematic and is not going to be a good addition to the squad.

Karim Benzema is reportedly set to stay at Real Madrid for another season, thus the hunt for his replacement could be pushed to 2024 summer.

Carlo Ancelotti wanted Richarlison reunion at Real Madrid

Richarlison played 59 matches under Carlo Ancelotti and scored 20 times at Everton. He also registered four assists and the Italian manager was a big fan of the striker.

Speaking to EvertonTV, Ancelotti claimed that the Brazilian was a complete striker and would become one of the best in Europe. He said:

"Richarlison is a modern striker, a complete striker, because he works really hard. His physical statistics are really high, like a midfielder — but he has speed and he is really clinical in the box. He is fantastic with the head and clinical in front of the goalkeeper and his movement without the ball is really good."

He added:

"I think he can be one of the top strikers in Europe. I'm sure he can because he has all these kind of qualities and he has not a specific position on the pitch. He is really complete. Where he has to improve is with his technical ability, and he can improve, controlling the ball and this and that but his movement without the ball is really top and his positioning in the box is of a high standard. His level will go up in the Champions League. It would be a fantastic experience."

With Richarlison ruled out, Ancelotti might have to look at other targets, as per Marca. The Spanish outlet claims that Kai Havertz, Harry Kane and Joselu are the other targets for Real Madrid this summer.

