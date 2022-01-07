Florentino Perez wants Erling Haaland to join Barcelona instead of Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland to join Los Blancos' arch-rivals Barcelona, according to ESPN journalist Jorge Ramos.

With the winter transfer window in full swing, clubs are looking at ways to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season. Teams are also working on their plans for the summer transfer window behind the scenes.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland are expected to be the biggest topics of discussion at the end of the season. Several clubs are said to be vying for the services of two of the best talents in football.

Mbappe has been tipped to join Real Madrid when his contract with PSG comes to an end. Haaland, though, has been linked with a host of clubs, including Los Blancos and Barcelona.

Interestingly, Perez is keen to see Real Madrid arch-rivals Barcelona sign Haaland in the summer, according to Jorge Ramos. It appears the Real Madrid president wants the El Clasico clubs to make statement signings ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Haaland, though, is one of the most sought-after players in world football at the moment. It remains to be seen if Barcelona can acquire the Norway international's services from Borussia Dortmund even if Real Madrid drop out of the race.

Why would Perez want Haaland to join Barcelona instead of Real Madrid?

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is one of the fiercest in world football. The La Liga giants have been among the best clubs in Europe for a long while now. However, both teams have suffered a drop in standards recently.

It is hard to deny that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were key to the success Barcelona and Real Madrid have enjoyed in recent times. The duo, though, are no longer at the Spanish clubs, with the Argentinean playing for PSG and the Portuguese at Manchester United.

— @ESPN_JorgeRamos Florentino Pérez wants Erling Haaland to sign for Barcelona. He wants to recreate the Ronaldo - Messi rivalry with Mbappe - Haaland, because he knows it sells. Florentino Pérez wants Erling Haaland to sign for Barcelona. He wants to recreate the Ronaldo - Messi rivalry with Mbappe - Haaland, because he knows it sells.— @ESPN_JorgeRamos https://t.co/GklSUNPgmt

Messi and Ronaldo's departure has coincided with Barcelona and Real Madrid losing their status as Europe's best. If the report is to be believed, Los Blancos president Perez seems keen to see both clubs return to their best.

Mbappe joining Real Madrid and Haaland signing for Barcelona in the summer could rejuvenate the rivalry between the two clubs. It could also boost the two clubs' efforts to establish themselves among Europe's best again.

