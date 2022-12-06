Florentino Perez wants tennis legend Rafael Nadal to replace him as Real Madrid president: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants tennis great Rafael Nadal to succeed him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 75-year-old has been president of Los Blancos for 13 years and has overseen massive success during his time at the helm.

The Galacticos have won the Champions League five times and secured blockbuster signings such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

However, given his age, a succession plan is believed to be on Perez's mind, and he has set his sights on Nadal being his replacement, as per Sport.

The Spanish tennis icon is an avid Real Madrid fan and is often seen in boxes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has hinted in the past that he would be open to becoming Perez's successor, saying in 2019 (via football-espana):

“If you ask me if I want to be President of Real Madrid my answer would be nothing more than positive."

Nadal was made a club ambassador in 2011, and Perez previously said:

“Nadal would be a magnificent choice for the presidency of Real Madrid.”

Eurosport @eurosport ...



...his response is classic Rafa 🥰 Somebody asked @RafaelNadal whether he thinks he's the......his response is classic Rafa 🥰 Somebody asked @RafaelNadal whether he thinks he's the 🐐......his response is classic Rafa 🥰 https://t.co/tcgsf9zIGp

Whether Perez intends to step down in the near future remains to be seen, but he may be sounding out Nadal's availability, given he is nearing his eighties.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is now aged 36, and retirement may be in his sights.

The Spaniard would be an attractive appointment, given his overwhelming popularity and financial resources make him a strong favorite for the role.

Real Madrid are still furious with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe for not joining the club

The Frenchman turned down Los Blancos

Real Madrid are still seething with PSG attacker Mbappe after he declined a move to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this year.

Mbappe, 23, was heavily expected to join Los Blancos when his contract with PSG expired in July.

However, the Frenchman put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the Parisians, dismissing Madrid in the process.

According to AS, Mbappe told the La Liga giants he would choose to join Carlo Ancelotti's side during last season.

However, he stopped responding to messages and picking up the phone, which Madrid felt was the ultimate betrayal.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe has reached 250 professional goals in 150 fewer games than Cristiano Ronaldo and 19 fewer games than Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe has reached 250 professional goals in 150 fewer games than Cristiano Ronaldo and 19 fewer games than Lionel Messi 👀 https://t.co/dzT0o6eRh1

There have been calls from the Bernabeu faithful for Los Blancos to reignite their interest in Mbappe.

He is enjoying a memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar with France, scoring five goals and providing two assists in four appearances.

Yet, their focus is now on signing Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes