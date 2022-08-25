Footballers facing bills of up to £300,000 to secure accommodation for families during 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, footballers participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup will have to pay massive bills for their families to join them in Qatar. With accommodation currently very limited in the Middle Eastern country, demand is much higher than supply, and landlords are intent on making serious profits.

With a reported 175,000 available apartments and hotel rooms for 1.5 million people to make do with, prices have continued to skyrocket. Due to these limited options, players may have to pay as high as £250,000 to £300,000 to rent a family villa for the one-month-long tournament.

According to a property catalog that was reportedly given to the family members of an international player, an exclusive six-bedroom villa is available for rent in Qatar. Situated on The Pearl, one of the country's most luxurious areas, the hotel has direct sea access, a private swimming pool, and access to exclusive restaurants and shops.

The catalog reportedly did not state the rental price of the villa but the international player was reportedly shocked after reaching out to the property vendors. However, snatching up the six-bedroom villa isn't entirely out of the question as World Cup accommodation is not guaranteed and needs to be sorted urgently.

Another option for footballers' families would be to base their stay in Dubai while flying into Doha on regularly available flights. This is an option that has reportedly been explored by some families, as it would be cheaper to organize.

A few other options include exclusive campsites in the country's deserts, which will be available for supporters and others traveling in for the World Cup. Another deal has also been made to provide cruise liners, which can be transformed into hotels for the event.

Dubai hotels won't be increasing staff levels ahead of World Cup

According to Gulf News, hotel operators in Dubai have decided against recruiting additional staff ahead of the Qatar World Cup. Having dealt with the pandemic with a lean staff structure, the hotel industry in the Emirate has decided to refrain from making hires.

Thomas Kurian, a hotel manager in downtown Dubai said:

“This (a lean workforce) was becoming the norm for hotels even before Covid, but the pandemic was the reason we got into that sphere and it has worked well for us.”

The World Cup is likely to increase traffic in Dubai, even though the event will take place in Qatar. Due to the accommodation situation in Qatar, many football fans could end up finding accommodation in Dubai and taking flights in for matches.

The tournament will begin on November 20 with a clash between Qatar and Ecuador.

