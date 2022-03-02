Forgotten 22-year-old leaves Arsenal to join Marseille on 3-year-deal: Reports

Forgotten Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined French side Olympique de Marseille on a permanent deal, as revealed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has been on a season-loan with the French side and is set to join Les Olympiens on a 3-year deal. It is understood that the loan deal with Arsenal included a clause for a permanent transfer if certain conditions were met. It appears that has become the case.

The Frenchman has already made 38 appearances this season for Jorge Sampaoli's side, including 24 starts in Ligue 1. Guendouzi played his last game for the Gunners back in June of 2020 and his time at the Emirates seems to have officially come to an end.

The dynamic midfielder spent the last season on loan with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin but it was far from an impressive spell for the former Lorient man.

Guendouzi, though, has been a key player for Jorge Sampaoli's side this season. He has been impressive in the middle of the park and has contributed four goals and 11 assists in 38 games across all competitions.

The midfielder was signed by the Gunners as a 19-year-old in July of 2018 for a fee believed to be in the region on £8 million. The youngster made an immediate impact at the Emirates following his signing.

The Frenchman made the transition from Ligue 2 to the Premier League look smooth and quickly became a favourite of Unai Emery. He made 48 appearances during his first season at the Emirates and looked like a superstar in the making.

However, things started to turn sour after Mikel Arteta became Arsenal manager and the Spaniard eventually shipped Guendouzi out on loan for his poor attitude. The relationship between the two shattered completely following the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in June of 2020.

Guendouzi made the headlines in that game due to a faceoff with Seagulls' striker Neal Maupay. The midfielder reportedly taunted the Brighton players about his superior wages.

Arsenal have been without the Frenchman for about two years now and are unlikely to miss him. However, they must bolster their midfield in the summer.

Mikel Arteta emphasizes discipline first at Arsenal

From what we have seen from Mikel Arteta so far, it is pretty evident that the Spaniard wants his players to stay disciplined at any cost. Arteta made it quite clear that he should always be the boss in the dressing room and Guendouzi was never his kind of player.

The Arsenal manager also stripped former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the armband following a disciplinary breach. The Gabon striker ultimately made the switch to Barcelona in January after he was removed from the side's playing XI.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market in the summer for midfield reinforcements. They should be happy to have the funds to reinvest the money from the Guendouzi's sale.

