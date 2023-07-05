Forgotten Real Madrid attacker linked with yet another loan spell: Reports

Real Madrid star Reinier Jesus has reportedly been linked with a loan return to La Liga side Girona in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Reinier, 21, joined Los Blancos from his boyhood outfit Flamengo for a fee of €30 million in January of 2020. Subsequently, he was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund for two campaigns and featured in 39 matches.

Upon his return to Madrid, Reinier was sent out on a season-long loan to promoted team Girona last season. He started just five times for them, registering two goals and one assist in 620 minutes of action.

According to Fichajes, Girona have opened talks with Real Madrid to ask them for Reinier's services on a season-long temporary transfer.

Girona manager Michel Sanchez is reportedly convinced that Reinier could realise his full potential at the Estadi Montilivi next season. He is hoping to make the most of the attacker's situation at his current club.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, are said to be interested in loaning out the player this summer. They are of the opinion that a fair amount of first-team minutes would help further the Brazilian star's development.

So far, Reinier has appeared in three matches for Real Madrid Castilla.

Jude Bellingham eager to make history with Carlo Ancelotti-coached Real Madrid soon

Speaking to Sky Sports, Real Madrid summer signing Jude Bellingham stated that the Santiago Bernabeu is the ideal team for him. He said:

"Move to Real Madrid? Firstly, the motivation behind this transfer, I want to be in a club that will be a contender for titles, and I want to try to help, and the club be as great as they have been all the time."

Highlighting the club's record of winning trophies, Bellingham added:

"This is my chance to be part of the club's history, and that will come soon, because I know the club wants to win, and I want to win, so I hope it happens. The club is big, and it's a fantasy when you think about it; but when you add to it, the project they have, it was really important for me to take this step because it's just the right place."

Bellingham, 20, joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to €133 million last month. He has signed a six-year deal at the club after snubbing the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Earlier last season, the 24-cap England international relished a brilliant campaign. He scored 14 goals and contributed seven assists in 42 games, guiding BVB to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga table.

Bellingham, along with Aurilien Tchouameni is expected to form the new midfield axis at Real Madrid. Los Blancos will have to phase out their veteran stars like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the club, who are now in their 30s.

Poll : 0 votes