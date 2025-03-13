Former Argentina midfielder receives 10-match ban after forcing opponent into tears with vile racist remark in Italy: Reports

Former Argentina midfielder Franco Vazquez has received a 10-match ban over racial abuse allegations in the Serie B in Italy, reports The Mirror. Vazquez allegedly forced Bari defender Mehdi Dorval into tears by racially abusing him.

Franco Vazquez has represented both Italy and Argentina on the international stage due to his shared nationalities. The Cremonese midfielder had three caps for Argentina in 2018 but had never shared the pitch with Lionel Messi. The altercation in question between Franco Vazquez and opponent defender Mehdi Dorval took place during a 1-1 draw between Cremonese and Bari last month.

It reportedly took place before half-time, when Dorval was spotted disturbed and being comforted by his teammates. After the game, Bari coach Moreno Longo alleged that Vazquez had racially abused the defender. He said (via GOAL):

"You do not say 'n***o s**m' to anyone. In 2025 it is completely unacceptable, we need to underline that. We all stand with Dorval, he is a sensitive guy and this is sadly not the first time it has happened this season."

The report from The Mirror suggests that Serie B Sporting Judge declared a 10-match ban against the former Sevilla star on March 11. He was found guilty of "expressive insult of racial discrimination." However, Cremonese are reportedly set to appeal the decision to overturn the ban.

When will Lionel Messi be back in action for Argentina?

Messi - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi is set to be back in action for Argentina this month for two CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying games. La Albiceleste will clash against Uruguay on March 21, and against Brazil on March 25.

On March 3, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced their 33-man squad including Lionel Messi. However, there remain doubts about his fitness as the Argentine superstar has missed the last three games for MLS side Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi missed the Herons' last two MLS fixtures - a 4-1 win over Houston Dynamo (March 2) and a 1-0 win against Charlotte FC (March 9). In the latter game, Messi was a part of the squad but remained on the bench.

Moreover, the legendary forward was unavailable for Inter Miami's CONCACAF Round of 16 first-leg tie against Cavalier FC (March 6). The Herons will clash against them in the second leg on March 13, while being on a 2-0 lead. However, the Argentine superstar's availability for the game remains in doubt.

According to coach Javier Mascherano, Messi has been excluded from the last three fixtures to avoid muscle overload. The club reportedly do not want to risk hampering the Argentine captain's fitness.

