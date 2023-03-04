Former Arsenal star ready to join Tottenham in the summer - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly settled on former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as their replacement for veteran Hugo Lloris. Martinez has made no secret of his ambition to play at the highest level possible.

With the Argentine's recent triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, interest in his services have never been higher. Although he previously played for Tottenham's arch-rivals Arsenal, 90 Min reports (via TBR Football) that Martinez could be heading to the other half of north London.

AVFC - The Religion @AVFCTheReligion Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez emerges as an option for Tottenham.



(Daily Mail) Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez emerges as an option for Tottenham.(Daily Mail)

At 36 years of age, Lloris has already made several errors this season and is currently out with an injury. The Lilywhites are in dire need of a reliable goalkeeper, and Martinez could be just the man to fill that void.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper has reportedly been added to a shortlist that includes Jordan Pickford and David Raya. However, the 90 Min report claims that Martinez is open to moving to Tottenham, especially if they can secure a top-four finish this season.

Martinez has received high praise from former Gunner Jack Wilshere, who described him as 'amazing' in goal. So, It is no surprise that the Argentine's stint at Aston Villa has been a resounding success since his £17m move from Arsenal in 2020.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb NEW: Tottenham have been identifying possible replacements for Hugo Lloris this summer. Emiliano Martinez is top of the list. Sam Johnstone, Alex Meret and Alex Remiro are also options. [Independent] NEW: Tottenham have been identifying possible replacements for Hugo Lloris this summer. Emiliano Martinez is top of the list. Sam Johnstone, Alex Meret and Alex Remiro are also options. [Independent] 🚨 NEW: Tottenham have been identifying possible replacements for Hugo Lloris this summer. Emiliano Martinez is top of the list. Sam Johnstone, Alex Meret and Alex Remiro are also options. [Independent] https://t.co/iJpVe4p1el

There is no doubt that Martinez has the class and ability to play for a top-four club, as evidenced by his impressive performances on the international stage. Aston Villa might not want to lose Martinez, but if he desires to leave, they will be hard-pressed to refuse a suitable offer.

Arsenal and Tottenham chase Julian Brandt: Reports

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly vying for the signature of German international Julian Brandt. As per Fichajes (via TheHardTackle), the Borussia Dortmund star has attracted attention from both north London clubs, who are preparing to battle it out for his services.

As Spurs are keeping a close eye on the future of their manager Antonio Conte, much of their summer plans hinge on his decision. The Lilywhites are on the hunt for an attacking midfielder who can complement their formidable front three with goals and assists.

The Gunners are seeking a central midfielder, with players like Declan Rice on their radar. Brandt would be an impressive addition to a side intent on winning trophies.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes