Former Barcelona star Dani Alves is completely devastated following his reported split from Joana Sanz amid sexual assault allegations - Reports

According to Cuarto al Dia, former Barcelona star Dani Alves is absolutely devastated after his reported split with wife Joana Sanz. Alves is currently in jail for alleged sexual assault. The incident took place at a nightclub in Barcelona and Alves was jailed after the incident. The Brazilian saw pleas for bail turned down as well.

Amid the situation, the retired full-back's wife Joana Sanz posted on Instagram that she is splitting up with Alves.

Dani Alves is devastated and has reportedly told his inmates that Sanz used to love him. Alves currently stays alone in his cell and there have been reports that the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus star even refuses to eat anything on days.

Barcelona manager Xavi previewed the clash against Real Madrid

Barcelona are set to return to action in a La Liga home clash on March 19 as they take on Real Madrid in the El Clasico. Xavi's side have 65 points from 25 La Liga matches and are holding a massive nine-point lead over Real Madrid.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Xavi was asked to share his take on the upcoming riveting clash. He said (via Barca Universal):

“We will try to have control with the ball. We want to be better than the Copa del Rey match. Real Madrid have been doing very well lately.”

He was further quizzed about the favorite for the match. Xavi claimed that both teams are on an even playing field. He stated:

“I think it’s 50-50. We have our fans and they will support us, but I think tomorrow’s game is 50% for both teams. If we win tomorrow, it’ll be a very important victory. It certainly will not decide the league, though.”

Barcelona enter the contest on the back of a 1-0 away win against Athletic Bilbao. Real Madrid, meanwhile, defeated Liverpool by a scoreline of 1-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

The two teams have already met thrice this season, with the Blaugrana winning on two occasions.

