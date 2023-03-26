Former Barcelona star Dani Alves involved in new cigarette selling scheme in prison - Reports

In a stunning turn of events, former Barcelona star Dani Alves finds himself in yet another controversy during his ongoing incarceration in a Spanish prison. Spanish website El Caso (via Metropoles) reported that Alves, who was arrested two months ago on charges of rape, is now at the center of a cigarette-selling scheme.

According to sources from Catalonia, Alves is allegedly the pivot of the operation within the Brians I prison. The former right-back is working with one of the inmates, who is free to move around the prison wings collecting Barcelona shirts.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



✍️ Full story: Dani Alves has been denied bail and will remain in prison as his case over an alleged sexual assault continues, a Spanish court ruled on Tuesday.✍️ Full story: es.pn/3IHK2Ho Dani Alves has been denied bail and will remain in prison as his case over an alleged sexual assault continues, a Spanish court ruled on Tuesday.✍️ Full story: es.pn/3IHK2Ho https://t.co/s9gtGT5E6Q

The Barcelona shirts are brought to Dani Alves to for his autograph, before another inmate takes the autographed shirts and returns them to their owners. The rewards come in various products, mainly cigarettes. These shirts are believed to have been sent to prison by the families of the prisoners.

Despite his incarceration, Alves has tried to maintain his physical fitness and love for the beautiful game by engaging in football games with other inmates. However, this new revelation could further complicate the Brazilian player's situation. If it is found that Alves has benefited in any way from this scheme, he could face new accusations from the Spanish court.

Naija @Naija_PR Dani Alves wife has hinted at divorce in an open letter while the former Brazil star is in jail Dani Alves wife has hinted at divorce in an open letter while the former Brazil star is in jail https://t.co/5s5Zg1g0M1

The entry of a large number of Barcelona shirts into the penitentiary has caught the attention of officials, who are now investigating the matter further. It remains to be seen whether Dani Alves will face any legal repercussions as a result of this latest development.

While Alves maintains his innocence with regards to the rape allegations, this latest controversy could potentially damage his reputation even further. The Brazilian player has been in custody since 20 January and is awaiting trial. For now, it seems that Alves' fate remains in the hands of the Spanish courts, and only time will tell what the future holds for this once highly esteemed footballer.

Former Barcelona man Dani Alves scores first goal in prison football

Barcelona icon Dani Alves has taken to the field once again, but this time in an unexpected location. Reports emerged that the right full-back scored his first goal for a prison football team.

According to reputable Spanish outlet MARCA (via SportsBrief), Alves has sought to entertain himself by organizing small games behind bars. Despite the challenging circumstances, the footballer's skills have not diminished, and he even managed to find the back of the net in his most recent outing.

While details on the outcome of the game remain scarce, what is clear is that Alves has quickly become a popular figure within the prison walls.

