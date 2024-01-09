Former Barcelona star linked with a surprise move to join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami - Reports

Former Barcelona midfielder Phillipe Coutinho, who played alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp, could potentially join the duo at Inter Miami in a surprise move.

Coutinho currently plays for Al-Duhail in Qatar, on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa, as he does not seem to be in the Villans' first-team plans.

While he played for Aston Villa during Steven Gerrard's tenure as manager, he has clearly fallen down the pecking order under new manager Unai Emery. With the side currently second in the Premier League table, they do not seem to be missing Coutinho's services.

The Brazilian midfielder left Villa for Qatar in the summer, where he has gone on to score two goals in six league appearances. He has also shown some quality in the AFC Champions League, scoring twice and providing one assist in just three games.

According to AS (via Daily Mail), Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are prepared to sign Coutinho on loan and reunite him with his former Blaugrana teammates. The Aston Villa playmaker could notably play alongside Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi if he opts for a switch across the pond.

The report also claims there is some interest from LA Galaxy, where another former Barcelona colleague, Riqui Puig, currently plies his trade.

Barcelona look set to sign young prodigy compared to Lionel Messi: Reports

16-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao Willian's performances for Palmeiras have reportedly caught the attention of La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. Willian has been compared to Lionel Messi and according to Football Espana, La Blaugrana are leading the race for his signature.

The Brazilian youngster has already expressed his interest in joining the Catalan giants, and the feeling from Camp Nou is said to be mutual. However, Barca's current financial challenges could make it difficult for them to make a move for the winger.

Willian has also made five appearances for Brazil's U17 international team, scoring three goals. According to the report, Palmeiras wouldn't stand in Willian's way if Barca can make a suitable offer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.