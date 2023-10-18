Former Barcelona star set to link up with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami – Reports

Ex-Barcelona star and Gremio forward Luis Suarez is reportedly set to reunite with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami next January.

According to Fichajes, Suarez has reached an agreement to terminate his deal with Gremio this December and is currently on the lookout for a new team. He has received contract offers from several teams and is interested in joining Inter Miami at the start of next year.

Inter Miami, who signed Messi, Alba and Sergio Busquets earlier this summer, are keen to hand Suarez a two-year contract. They are said to be hoping to make the ex-Barcelona man their first-choice striker.

Suarez, 36, could prove to be an astute signing for Gerardo Martino's outfit should he join them in the future. He would easily displace the likes of Josef Martinez and Leonardo Campana as the starting choice.

A former Liverpool and Ajax man, Suarez has maintained his brilliant level despite plying his trade in the Brasileiro Serie A over the last 10 months. He has netted 18 goals and contributed 12 assists in 3,673 minutes of first-team action in 42 overall matches for Gremio.

Suarez, who has contributed over 700 goal involvements in his career, relished his best stint at club level teaming up with Messi. He netted 198 goals and 113 assists in 283 games across competitions for Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, lifting 13 trophies along the way.

The Nacional youth product played alongside the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner for 258 overall games for the Blaugrana. The duo shared the pitch for more than 20,000 minutes and had 99 goal participations.

Lionel Messi provides confident claim about Argentina, drawing Barcelona comparisons

Following Argentina's 2-0 win against Peru in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Lionel Messi made a bold claim about La Albiceleste. He compared them to Barcelona's greatest team, saying (h/t AlbicelesteTalk):

"This team is playing better and better. The Barcelona that I had to play was the best team in history, that's a lot, no? But this one is very close for what we have been showing, for becoming the champion of Copa America and the world, and that has a lot of merit."

Messi, 36, bagged a brace after returning to a starting lineup after being sidelined or coming from the bench for the last month due to a muscle injury. He scored his first goal in the 32nd minute and then doubled his team's lead 10 minutes later in their game against Peru.

Argentina, who are currently atop the CONMEBOL standings with 12 points from four matches, are next set to be in action against Uruguay on November 16. They will then face Brazil five days later.