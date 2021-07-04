Former Liverpool player expects Leicester City star to wear a "red shirt" come next season

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Stewart expects the Reds to complete the signing of Leicester City star Youri Tielemans before the start of the season.

In an interview with This is Futbol (via Leicester Mercury), Paul Stewart said Youri Tielemans' sensational season with Leicester City could see him play for Liverpool next season.

"I think he’s quality. I know that his stock has gone up since the cup final goal, but I think he’s been quality all season and I can see him being at Liverpool before the start of next season."

Despite interest from a host of European clubs, Stewart believes Leicester City will put a huge price tag on Youri Tielemans' head to keep clubs away.

"But it’s a thing with Leicester, they’re going to put his price up really high because they don’t have to sell, but if the player wants to go the only club I can see him going to is Liverpool, and I can see him in a red shirt next season."

Youri Tielemans is currently valued at £55 million by Transfermarkt. That would be the minimum Leicester City would demand if Liverpool came calling before the start of the new Premier League season.

Liverpool are in the market to sign a Gini Wijnaldum replacement

Georginio Wijnaldum was one of the most important players for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

The 30-year-old Dutch international played a total of 179 out of 190 Premier League since joining Liverpool in 2016. However, Wijnaldum decided to leave Anfield for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Liverpool have been in the market for a new midfielder ever since. The Reds have been linked with multiple midfielders including Florian Neuhaus, Saul Niguez and Marcos Llorente.

Liverpool already have a number of midfielders in their squad but many are facing an uncertain future at the club. The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are injury-prone and would need replacing sooner rather than later.

Youri Tielemans would be an ideal signing for Liverpool if they are ready to spend big on a new midfielder. The 24-year-old Belgian is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or can support the attack, similar to Gini Wijnaldum.

Tielemans also possesses a deadly long shot, which was the difference between Leicester City and Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

Youri Tielemans. To put Leicester City in front in an FA Cup final. Wow 🚀



(🎥: @EmiratesFACup)pic.twitter.com/ZpelDZ7140 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 15, 2021

