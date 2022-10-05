Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso favorite to become manager at Bundesliga club - reports

Liverpool and Real Madrid legend Xabi Alonso is the favorite to succeed Gerardo Seoane as Bayer Leverkusen boss, as per ESPN.

The Bundesliga side have made a disappointing start to the season, as they sit second to last in the league with just one win in eight.

They were beaten 2-0 by FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on October 4, and the Leverkusen hierarchy are considering dismissing Seoane.

Alonso is the frontrunner to be named as the Swiss' successor at the BayArena and could return to a league in which he ended his career in with Bayern Munich.

Manuel Veth @ManuelVeth Xabi Alonso to Bayer Leverkusen is definitely more than just smoke. Will be interesting to see whether the bosses give Gerardo Seoane the Schalke game or pull the trigger now. Either way, there is contact with Alonso. Xabi Alonso to Bayer Leverkusen is definitely more than just smoke. Will be interesting to see whether the bosses give Gerardo Seoane the Schalke game or pull the trigger now. Either way, there is contact with Alonso. 💊 ⚽️ https://t.co/PEv2YBSwVk

The Spaniard has been out of work since leaving Primera Division RFEF outfit Real Sociedad B in May.

He led the Basque side to promotion to the Spanish second tier for the first time in 60 years.

Alonso was a huge hit during his playing days, having had success at Bayern, Liverpool, Real Madrid and the Spanish national side.

He ended his glittering career in 2017, having won the FIFA World Cup, two UEFA European Championships and two UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

The Spaniard started his coaching career at Real Madrid, working as a youth coach for a year before heading to Sociedad B in 2019.

Alonso downplays becoming next Liverpool manager while Real Madrid shortlist the Spaniard

Alonso is being lined up by Madrid

Alonso played down speculation he could replace Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once the German decides to leave Anfield while managing Real Sociedad B.

He said in October 2021 (via Mirror):

"I am here in San Sebastian and Liverpool fans, they salute me and I still feel that support."

He continued,

"For me, that feeling in life is great. Right now, Jurgen [Klopp] is doing a great job, so I think that the job is fulfilled, but for sure that Liverpool is top, top club for me, very, very, special."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid Carlo Ancelotti on his future: "What I see in my future is Real Madrid. This season and next season, Real Madrid. Then again Real Madrid and one more time Real Madrid! Then, we will see", tells Rai Sport. Carlo Ancelotti on his future: "What I see in my future is Real Madrid. This season and next season, Real Madrid. Then again Real Madrid and one more time Real Madrid! Then, we will see", tells Rai Sport. ⚪️🔒 #RealMadrid https://t.co/jbKmVreg1V

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have seemingly shortlisted their former midfielder as a potential successor to Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian led Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double last season but has claimed that he may leave the club once his contract expires in 2024.

Madrid president Florentino Perez wants a former player to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu once Ancelotti departs, per Media Foot.

Alonso is among the names being touted alongside former Galacticos striker Raul.

The legendary Spanish striker is currently managing Los Blancos' reserve team Real Madrid Castilla.

