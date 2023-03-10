Former Liverpool star backs Arsenal to be involved in PL title race next season if they sign Declan Rice and Manchester United target

Jose Enrique is confident that Arsenal can challenge for the Premier League title again next season if they sign Declan Rice and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen.

Reports suggest that Rice is Arsenal's #1 target for the summer as they are keen to bolster their midfield. They see the West Ham United star as an upgrade on Thomas Partey, who has been injured often this season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal's two main transfer targets this summer are:



Victor Osimhen

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice



(Source: Sun Sport) Arsenal's two main transfer targets this summer are:Victor Osimhen🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Arsenal's two main transfer targets this summer are:🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice (Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/963SvHof9H

The Gunners have also been linked with Osimhen, who has been in red-hot form this season. The striker, who has also been linked with Manchester United, has scored 19 goals in 21 Serie A matches this season for Napoli.

Former Liverpool defender Enrique took to his Instagram account to claim that Arsenal can challenge for the title once again if they sign two players. He believes Rice and Osimhen can take them to the next level.

"Well, if this is true, they will be fighting for the Premier League trophy again next season," Jose Enrique wrote.

Arsenal told to sign Chelsea target Declan Rice

Declan Rice is a top target for Arsenal this summer as they look to bolster their midfield. Emmanuel Petit has backed the Gunners to sign Rice and also get Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo on board.

He was quoted by Football London as saying:

"I'm a big fan of Declan Rice. It is time for him to leave West Ham and play at a higher level to reach his potential. He needs to play in important competitions every single season if he wants to improve and move on to the next stage. I think that he is struggling at West Ham and he does not have a good environment to adapt and improve. I'm also still a big fan of Mac Allister and Caicedo from Brighton, since I first saw them play. I know Arsenal won't try and buy them all, but they would also fit next to Rice really well."

He added:

"It also wouldn't be much of a big move, geographically, for Rice as he is located in London with West Ham, so the move won't hurt too much. But with all due respect to West Ham, it is time for Rice to go. It reminds me of Lampard when he first left West Ham and went to Chelsea and look what he achieved for himself. He became one of the best midfielders in the world at Chelsea. Rice should follow his example and leave given Arsènal are ready to buy him."

The West Ham United star is also on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester United, while Manchester City are also keeping tabs.

Poll : 0 votes