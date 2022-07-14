Former Liverpool star in row with current club after ‘lecturing and irritating his own teammates’ - Reports

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reportedly found himself in a row with his current employers Borussia Dortmund.

As reported by German outlet Bild, the Bundesliga giants are prepared to sell the Germany international this summer.

The club's new head coach Edin Terzic is believed to be far from impressed with the attitude of the former Bayern Munich midfielder. The 39-year-old manager is furious with Can for his constant bickering on the training ground.

Terzic, who was formerly the assistant manager of Besiktas, has been enraged by the German international's habit of lecturing and intimidating his own team-mates.

Can made the move back to Germany in 2020 following a poor spell with Juventus after leaving Liverpool in 2018 on a free transfer. He initially joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January of 2020 before signing for the BVB on a permanent basis in the summer in a £22.5 million deal.

The Germany international has made a total of 83 appearances for the Black and Yellows till date, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in the process. The 28-year-old was also a part of Dortmund's DFB Pokal winning side in the 2020–21 season.

Although the new manager is not a fan of Can, he might struggle to replace what the former Liverpool midfield dynamo brings to the team. The 37-time capped Germany international used to be a key cog in the Dortmund side under former manager Marco Rose.

Thanks to his versatility, Can was one of the most important players under Rose, who used the player in central midfield, defensive midfield, centre-back and even as a full-back.

Can has two years left on his deal at Signal Iduna Park and could be difficult to offload due to his high wages.

Emre Can is one of the many players who will definitely regret leaving Liverpool

Most of the players who have left Liverpool in recent times have found it hard to live up to expectations. Emre Can is one of the many players who have seen a dip in their careers since leaving Anfield.

The German could never quite make an impact at Juventus and was soon offloaded to Borussia Dortmund. His spell at Signal Iduna Park has also been far from spectacular.

Apart from Can, the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum have also struggled to perform since departing Anfield.

