Former Liverpool striker left out of pre-season squad after falling out of favor at European giants – Reports 

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi has allegedly been left out of AC Milan's pre-season squad ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

AC Milan are currently in the process of streamlining their squad to fund a summer squad revamp with Sandro Tonali's £60 million transfer to Newcastle United a big highlight so far.

They are also set to be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Brahim Diaz, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sergino Dest, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Aster Vranckx next season.

Meanwhile, Stefano Pioli's side have roped in five new players this summer. They have bolstered their attack with Christian Pulisic's £17 million arrival and have also snapped up midfield pair Tijjani Reijnders and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a combined fee of £32 million. They have also signed Marco Sportiello and Luka Romero on a couple of free deals.

Now, AC Milan have opted to make Origi available on the transfer market to raise more potential funds, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. They are keen to recoup some fee for the forward, who arrived on a Bosman move after departing Liverpool last summer.

Origi, 28, struggled to make the most of his opportunities at the San Siro last term as he managed to score just two goals in 36 appearances. He started 10 matches across competitions for the Serie A club, contributing one assist in 1186 minutes of action in the process.

Prior to his move to the Rossoneri, the 32-cap Belgium international made a name for himself during his eight-year spell at Anfield. He scored a handful of memorable goals for Liverpool including iconic strikes against Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A right-footed versatile centre-forward, Origi scored 41 goals and assisted 18 goals in 175 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side. He averaged a goal involvement at an impressive interval of 118 minutes, earning the Belgian a cult hero status.

Which other players are AC Milan aiming to sell apart from the former Liverpool striker?

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have left out Ante Rebic and Fode Ballo-Toure alongside ex-Liverpool star Divock Origi for their pre-season tour in the USA. They have also opted to sell the both players, as per reports.

Rebic, 29, has fallen out of favor at the Rossoneri over the past couple of seasons. Both him and Ballo Toure are in the final two years of their respective deals at the San Siro.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are set to open their pre-season with the first friendly against Serie C side Lumezzane on Thursday (July 20). They will travel to the USA afterwards and begin their tour on July 24.