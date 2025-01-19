Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could return to management and replace under-fire boss at UCL giants: Reports

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly emerged as a candidate to take over at Borussia Dortmund if Nuri Sahin is handed the sack. The Dutch tactician has been out of a job since parting ways with the Red Devils in October 2024.

Borussia Dortmund are currently struggling under the Turkish manager and are 10th in the German Bundesliga after their recent 2-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. For a side that reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2023-24, the results are unacceptable to the board and they are considering parting ways with Sahin.

Sky Sports Germany have reported that Nuri Sahin faces a win-or-bust game in the UEFA Champions League against Bologna on Tuesday, January 21. The report has pointed out that Erik ten Hag is the club's preferred choice to replace Sahin.

Ten Hag has been spotted at a Borussia Dortmund game this season following his sacking from Manchester United. He spent two full seasons at Old Trafford and won a silverware in each of those terms. But his side's poor displays eventually led to his sacking.

Sahin has failed to deliver the goods at Borussia Dortmund since replacing Edin Terzic in the summer, and the club have replacements on standby. In addition to Ten Hag, they are also said to be interested in Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeneß, whose side have been one of the most impressive in Europe over the last 18 months.

Former Manchester United boss takes up role in Turkish Super Lig

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as the new manager of Turkish giants Besiktas on an 18-month deal. The Norwegian tactician returns to management after nearly four years.

Solskjaer is the second former Manchester United boss in Turkiye as Jose Mourinho is managing Fenerbahce. The former Cardiff City and Molde manager is the first permanent manager of Besiktas since Giovanni van Bronckhorst left the role in November.

Manchester United fired Solskjaer in 2021 after a trophyless stint in charge of the club, appointing Erik ten Hag as his substantive replacement. With his side sixth in the Turkish Super Lig and on the verge of elimination from the UEFA Europa League, Solskjaer has his work cut out for him in Turkiye.

