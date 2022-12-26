Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo set for Al Nassr medical - Reports

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are reportedly preparing to conduct a medical for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has a €200 million per season contract until 2025 on the table.

James Benge of CBS Sports reported that the Saudi Arabian side are confident about getting a deal done and a medical is being scheduled. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker has been in talks with the club via his agents since he was released by the Red Devils in November.

James Benge of CBS Sports reported that Al Nassr are scheduling a medical ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia, a deal they're aiming to complete in time for the opening of the transfer window.

Other reports suggest Ronaldo was keen on staying in Europe and playing for a UEFA Champions League side. However, he could not secure a deal with any side, as they were either unwilling to match his wages or he didn't fit their brand of football.

Italian football agent Silvio Pagliari pointed to the forward's huge wages and told CalcioMercato:

"At those figures, he [Cristiano Ronaldo] is no longer worth investing in, it doesn't make sense and there isn't a European team that can afford to sign him. Either he decides to downsize or he will end his career in some happy oasis."

Al-Nassr confirm negotiations with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr FC's sporting director Marcelo Salazar confirmed earlier that the club are in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over a move to Saudi Arabia.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Cristiano will decide his future in the next days, after waiting for European clubs. Al Nassr have confirmed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp their intention to push and insist in the next days. The bid until June 2025 is still valid on the table, no plan to give up.Cristiano will decide his future in the next days, after waiting for European clubs. Al Nassr have confirmed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp their intention to push and insist in the next days. The bid until June 2025 is still valid on the table, no plan to give up. 🇸🇦 #transfersCristiano will decide his future in the next days, after waiting for European clubs. https://t.co/smlsJcqObk

He added that the Portuguese star is one of the best ever and is an example for all.

"Let's wait and see how things unfold until the end of the year. As you can see, this is a negotiation of enormous magnitude, not only for the club, but for the country and for world football, and which has to be conducted by higher authorities.''

He added:

"What I can say is that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in football history. He has always been an example for me as an athlete, for the will he shows to win.''

Ronaldo and his journalist friend Piers Morgan have continuously denied talks with Al Nassr and claimed that there was no decision made regarding the forward's club future.

However, reports suggest Ronaldo accepted the deal since there were no other offers on the table.

