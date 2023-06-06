Former Manchester United star has reached agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, former Manchester United player Wilfried Zaha has reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Galetti reported that the Crystal Palace star's signature is just missing in the deal.

Zaha was a crucial player for Palace during the 2022-23 season. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in 28 matches across competitions for the Premier League club this season.

The Ivorian, though, will be out of contract at the end of the season and there were doubts about whether Zaha would renew or not. It seems like he is heading towards Saudi Arabia to partner with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Zaha made 458 appearances for Palace during his career, scoring 90 goals and providing 76 assists. He also had a brief stint with Manchester United, however, the attacker made only four appearances for the Red Devils.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is regretting Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Louis Saha recently claimed that the Portuguese superstar is regretting his move to Al-Nassr. Ronaldo mutually terminated his contract with the Red Devils in November.

The Portuguese was used as a bit-part player by Erik ten Hag and it didn't sit well with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. An explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan saw Ronaldo terminate his contract with the club via mutual agreement.

Saha, though, told Compare.bet:

"If Cristiano had understood what was required of him and for the squad, to compromise in some way, he could have stayed [at Manchester United]. He’s a great player, and I still feel frustrated because he could have scored at least 10-15 goals easily this year and helped the team be in a stronger position."

The former striker added:

"Cristiano is a very proud man, and he would never say this, but deep down he would have preferred to have been scoring goals and winning trophies with Man United. It would have been the better story for him, and better for his legacy, even if he won’t admit it.”

While Cristiano Ronaldo didn't win silverware during his first season at the Saudi Arabian club, he has been among the goals. Since his January debut, the player has scored 14 goals and has provided three assists in 19 matches.

