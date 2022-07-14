Former Manchester United star willing to take pay cut to join Leeds United: Reports

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is open to the possibility of taking a pay cut to join Leeds United, according to Marca. It is believed that the Spaniard and his representatives are in discussions with Leeds chief Victor Orta over a possible move to Elland Road this summer.

The Whites have identified Mata as a possible replacement for Raphinha, who is on the verge of becoming a Barcelona player. The Brazil international was instrumental behind Leeds in avoiding relegation last season, pitching in with 11 goals and three assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

Mata played just seven league games for Manchester United last season. But his vast experience could come in handy for the Elland Road outfit, who will be eager to extend their stay in the English top flight beyond the 2022-23 season.

Juan Mata García @juanmata8 Sometimes reality exceeds dreams. Thank you @manutd Sometimes reality exceeds dreams. Thank you @manutd ❤️ https://t.co/SksvdXoAhR

However, if the 34-year-old indeed joins Leeds this summer, he won't be paid as much as he was getting at Old Trafford. Now past his prime and in the twilight of his career, the former Chelsea man will have to reduce his wages to make the move happen.

Mata is willing to do that, with his father already in talks with Orta to keep the veteran midfielder in the Premier League.

Real Betis also keen on former Manchester United star

Real Betis are keen to bring Mata back to La Liga. But they will first have to sell players to make room for the former Valencia star's arrival.

The Spanish club are trying to offload the likes of William Carvalho, Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez to generate funds. Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini is also a big admirer of Mata.

The Spaniard is not against a move back to La Liga, but first wants to assess the situation with Leeds.

Mata has been plying his trade in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from Valencia for £23.5 million in 2011. He stayed two-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, scoring 31 goals and providing 58 assists in 134 appearances across all competitions. The former Spain international helped the Blues win one FA Cup (2011-12), one Champions League (2011-12) and one Europa League (2012-13).

Mata then joined Manchester United in January 2014 for £37.1 million. He registered 51 goals and 47 assists in 285 games across all competitions for the Red Devils. The midfielder won one FA Cup (2015-16), one League Cup (2016-17) and one Europa League (2016-17) in United colors.

