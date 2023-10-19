Former Manchester United striker Carlo Tevez left with 10-stitch wound after fainting and hitting head in the bathroom – Reports

Ex-Manchester United striker Carlo Tevez has reportedly been left with a 10-stitch wound after fainting and hitting his head in the bathroom.

According to ESPN Argentina journalist Nico Hueto, the 39-year-old Argentine fell while bathing in his house on Wednesday (October 18). He was quickly admitted to a hospital and has since been discharged.

Tevez, who is currently serving as Independiente's manager, has reunited with his team's squad ahead of their Primera Division contest against Barracas. The former Juventus and Manchester City star's assistant manager was forced to take training in his absence this week.

A 2008-09 UEFA Champions League winner, Tevez ended his playing career at his boyhood club Boca Juniors in 2021. He then took up a managerial role for Rosario Central before joining Independiente, who have lost just once in nine games under him, earlier this August.

Tevez, who lifted the Primera Division title five times during his professional career, earned his fame during his seven years in England. He lifted three Premier League titles, two for Manchester United and one for Manchester City, and a FA Cup crown for the Cityzens as well.

After leaving the Premier League in 2013, the 2004 Olympic gold medalist relished further success in Juventus. He helped the Old Lady lift two Serie A titles and also guided them to Coppa Italia glory in 2015.

For Argentina, Tevez netted 13 goals in 76 international appearances.

Mikael Silvestre remarks on Mason Mount's start to life at new team Manchester United

Speaking to UK-based eSports company GGRecon, ex-Manchester United centre-back Mikael Silvestre shared his two cents on Mason Mount's recent arrival at Old Trafford. He elaborated:

"When I first heard that Manchester United were signing him, I was pleased with this move because he's been playing in the Premier League for quite some time with Chelsea and he did a good job for them."

Backing the 24-year-old to shine at Erik ten Hag's team, Silvestre said:

"Unfortunately for him, his final few months at Stamford Bridge wouldn't have gone the way he would have liked them to, but he's still young and he's an international player for England, so ultimately I believe he will be a good fit for Manchester United in the long run."

Mount, who is a two-time Chelsea Player of the Year, secured a switch to the Red Devils in a deal worth up to £60 million from Chelsea in the summer. He has made six appearances for his new team so far.

After rising through Chelsea's youth ranks, Mount featured in 195 matches across all competitions for his boyhood club. He scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists for them, lifting three trophies along the way.