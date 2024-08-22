Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez set for a sensational return to La Liga with surprise club: Reports

According to a report by Relevo, former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is set to join La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano in the coming days. The midfielder's last appearance in the Spanish top flight was with Los Blancos and has the chance to return to the division after an impressive Copa America campaign.

James is currently without a club after leaving Sao Paulo this month and could provide a boost to the Spanish side. The 33-year-old Colombian has an impressive tally in the Iberian nation, bagging 29 goals and 28 assists from 85 appearances for the current champions during his six-year stint with them.

James will bring an air of pedigree to the Rayo Vallecano changing room with his experience in FC Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Sao Paulo likely to prove decisive in the pivotal moments of the season. He is also a regular for his country, making 106 appearances for Colombia and bagging 28 goals for the South American nation.

A brief overview of James Rodriguez's time with Real Madrid

James Rodriguez's time with Real Madrid between 2014 and 2020 was a rollercoaster ride filled with highs and lows. The Colombian playmaker arrived at the Bernabeu in 2014, after a stellar World Cup performance, and was expected to become a key player for the Spanish giants.

Initially, James was impressive, using his exceptional dribbling skills, vision, and goal-scoring ability to form a potent attacking trio with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema that helped Real Madrid win the Champions League in 2016. However, his playing time and influence gradually diminished during Zinedine Zidane's tenure as manager.

James struggled to adapt to the Frenchman's more disciplined and counter-attacking style, which prioritized pace and work rate over creativity. Despite this, he still contributed crucial goals and assists, particularly in the Champions League. His sensational strike against Wolfsburg in 2016 helped Real Madrid overturn a 2-0 deficit and reach the semi-finals of the continental competition.

Injuries and the emergence of younger players like Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior further limited James's opportunities leading to a loan spell to Bayern Munich in 2017.

James Rodriguez's Los Blancos stint ended with 37 goals and 42 assists in 125 appearances. While he didn't quite live up to the lofty expectations set at the legendary club, he remains a beloved figure among fans for his skill and flair.

