Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil urges 18-year-old to snub move away from current club amid interest from Barcelona: Reports

Ex-Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil has reportedly urged Barcelona target Arda Guler to stay at Fenerbahce for at least one more campaign.

Guler, 18, has popped up as a transfer target for Barcelona and Real Madrid in the ongoing summer transfer window due to his fine outings of late. Due to his style of play and world-class potential, he has even been likened to seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona expect to complete Guler's signing next week. Newly appointed sporting director Deco took a trip to Turkey last month to facilitate the move. They are aiming to pay half of his €17.5 million release clause this summer and the rest of it next summer.

The Blaugrana have planned to send the wonderkid back on a season-long loan to Fenerbahce in order to avoid any registration problems.

However, as per a latest report on the aforementioned outlet, Guler's idol Ozil has advised the star to stay at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium to continue his growth. He has also received support from Fenerbahce legend and former Brazil midfielder Alex Souza in his advisory stance.

Guler, whose current deal is set to expire on June 2025, has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 51 games for Fenerbahce. He is currently averaging a goal and an assist at a good interval of every 91 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ozil played alongside the four-cap Turkey international for close to a season between 2021 and 2022. The ex-Real Madrid man contributed nine goals and three assists in 37 games for Fenerbahce.

Premier League outfit trying to rope in Real Madrid and Barcelona-linked star: Reports

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Rudy Galetti revealed that Arsenal are among the clubs who are trying to sign Arda Guler. He elaborated:

"Arda Guler is being followed by several sides in Europe ahead of the start of new season. Arsenal, for sure, are among them, but the competition for the Turkish player is really, really fierce now."

Galetti claimed that the Gunners are in contact with the player's father and agent while naming their top competitors in Europe. He continued:

"There is an exit clause set at less than €20 million and for all the top clubs, it is a small amount. Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, AC Milan, Napoli, Liverpool and Arsenal are in contact with Guler's father."

Should Guler join Arsenal this summer, he could emerge as a rotational option for them. He would provide fine competition to Martin Odegaard at attacking midfield and also to Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Poll : 0 votes