Fortaleza vs Cuiaba Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2023 

Fortaleza will host Cuiaba at the Estadio Castelao on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain in contention for continental football. They beat Athletico Paranaense 1-0 in their last game, with Yago Pikachu scoring the winner minutes after his introduction to take his league tally for the season to three.

Fortaleza sit seventh in the league table with 23 points from 14 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Cuiaba have had their struggles this season and currently find themselves in the bottom-half of the table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Bahia last time out, with team top scorer Deyverson opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half before Alan Empereur scored an own goal in the second.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with 16 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Sunday.

Fortaleza vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Fortaleza and Cuiaba. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won three times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a six-game winless streak in this fixture.

Three of Cuiaba's four league wins this season have come away from home.

Fortaleza are one of three teams in the Brasileiro Serie A this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

The Dourado have scored 13 league goals this season. Only Corinthians (12) and Vasco da Gama (11) have scored fewer.

Leão do Pici have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

Fortaleza vs Cuiaba Prediction

Fortaleza have won four of their last five games across all competitions after going winless in their three games prior. They are undefeated in their last 13 home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Cuiaba are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, although they have won just one of their last five games. They are winless in their last two away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-0 Cuiaba

Fortaleza vs Cuiaba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fortaleza to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last nine matchups)

