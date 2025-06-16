Four people handed prison sentences for hanging effigy of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in 2023: Reports

A Spanish court has handed prison sentences to four individuals for hanging an effigy of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, as per reports. The Brazil international has faced great persecution from football fans on Spain in recent seasons, with rival Atletico Madrid fans among his biggest opposition.

Diario AS reports (via Football Espana) that an event that took place ahead of the Madrid derby in 2023 has finally been punished after two years of investigation and court proceedings. Four individuals with links to Atletico Madrid ultra group Frente Atletico have been sentenced to varying prison terms and fines for their hate crimes aimed at the Real Madrid star.

Ahead of their derby meeting in the Copa del Rey in 2023, the four Atletico Madrid fans hung up a blow-up doll wearing a Vinicius Jr shirt from a bridge on one of Madrid's main motorways. The effigy was accompanied by a banner that read 'Madrid hates Real' and placed at a location close to the Valdebebas training ground of Los Blancos.

LaLiga directly pursued a case in court before the unprecedented step of handing out prison sentences for hate crimes was carried out. One of the offenders received 15 months for racism as well as seven months for threatening the Real Madrid star. Their sentence was heavier because they brazenly made their actions known on social media. The other three received seven months for racism and seven months for threats, and the quartet were fined between €720 and €1,084.

This court judgement will likely keep fans off the back of Vinicius Jr, who has had a tough time dealing with abuse in Spain. The 24-year-old endured a disappointing season with Real Madrid and will hope to find renewed focus ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Vinicius Jr continues talks with Real Madrid over new deal: Reports

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr remains in talks with the club over a new contract, as per Diario Sport (via Football Espana). The Brazil international has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, and Los Blancos are keen on keeping him away from the Middle East.

The report has revealed that as opposed to previous rumours, an agreement has yet to be reached between the Brazilian ace and the Spanish outfit. The forward wants to move above Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham to become the club's highest earner, and an offer of €20 million per year is on the table.

The Brazil international has a contract that runs until 2027 with Los Blancos, but the club hopes to extend his deal until 2030. Their offer is final, and they await a response from the Brazilian forward.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More