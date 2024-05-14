France Football considering awarding 2020 Ballon d’Or to Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski: Reports

In a stunning report, France Football are said to be mulling the prospect of handing the 2020 Ballon d'Or award to prolific striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole, who won the treble with Bayern Munich that year, was denied the famous golden ball after the ceremony was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, a decision that angered many fans.

Four years later, there could be a silver lining for Lewandowski, who lost it the following year to Lionel Messi. Diario Sport journalist Ivan San Antonio has reported that France Football are considering giving the 2020 Ballon d'Or award to Lewandowski this year, although nothing has been decided yet.

Lewandowski, though, said he'd be honored to win it regardless, even if it's four years later. The Polish megastar said (via OneFootball):

"If I won the Ballon d'Or four years later, I wouldn't feel offended, it would be a great honor and I would accept the award"

The 2019-20 season was the greatest of Lewandowski's career, with the striker netting 55 times in all competitions, powering Bayern to their second European treble.

He was also the top-scorer in the Bundesliga (34 goals) and the Champions League (15 goals), bagging the Golden Boot in each competition. No other player, not even Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, could hold a candle to the former Borussia Dortmund star's blistering record that season.

Lewandowski was the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or that year until it was announced that the award wouldn't be given away due to Covid-19. The decision was met with widepsread criticism, as most of Europe's major leagues resumed following a small halt, with the Champions League also reconvening in July.

Age is catching up with Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski's decline in goalscoring output since joining Barcelona in 2022 is evident. From notching up 30+ league goals a season in the Bundesliga to not even hitting the 25-mark in La Liga, the Pole has somewhere declined.

It could be down to his age, as the striker is 35 now (turning 36 in just three months' time) and came to a completely new league towards the end of his terrific career.

That doesn't mean he's been completely disappointing, though. Lewandowski scored 23 goals in the Spanish top-flight last season as Barcelona won the La Liga title, but has managed only 17 in 32 games this season.