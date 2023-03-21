France star considering future with team after being ‘upset’ and ‘hurt’ by decision to overlook him and appoint Mbappe as captain - Reports

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is reportedly 'upset' and 'hurt' with France coach Didier Deschamps' reported decision to make Kylian Mbappe the new Les Bleus captain.

According to Le Figaro (via Get French Football News), the decision has led to Griezmann even weigh up his future with the national team. The report comes after L'Equipe suggested that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe is in line to become France's new captain following Hugo Lloris' retirement in January.

Griezmann, 32, is notably the more experienced of the two players. The versatile attacker has won 117 caps for France since making his debut in 2014 and has bagged 42 goals and 36 assists. Mbappe, meanwhile, won his maiden cap for Les Bleus in 2017 and has scored 36 times and recorded 23 assists in 66 games.

However, he's largely viewed as the new face of the national team. Stellar individual displays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he won the Golden Boot with eight goals, only seem to have further solidified his case.

Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe expected to be involved for France in international break

France will be involved in two fixtures during this month's international break for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Les Bleus take on the Netherlands at the Stade de France on March 24 before meeting Ireland at the Aviva Stadium three days later. The 2018 world champions will be expected to win both games, given the quality they have.

Didier Deschamps has picked a 23-man squad for the two games, which includes plenty of new faces and a few familiar ones. Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe are among those expected to feature and play key roles in both games, given their experience.

Here's the full France squad for their two upcoming Euro qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba

Defenders: Eduardo Camavinga, Axel Disasi, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, Jean-Claire Todibo, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Youssouf Fofana, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Khephren Thuram, Jordan Veretout

Attackers: Kingsley Coman, Moussa Diaby, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram

