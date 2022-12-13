France starting XI for 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Morocco leaks: Reports

France's starting XI for their 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash with Morocco on Wednesday (14 December) has been leaked online according to Get French Football News. The French outlet have published the alleged leaked line-up for the highly anticipated fixture on their official Twitter account.

France are on course to make it back-to-back appearances in the World Cup final in Qatar this year but face a major hurdle in Morocco. The African side have been the giant slayers in the competition this year, beating Spain and Portugal on their way to becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps is certainly aware of the gargantuan task ahead of his side and will surely try to field the best men for the job. GFFN claim to have learned the tactician's intended starting XI for the encounter.

Hugo Lloris has been deployed between the sticks, with a four-man defense made up of Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez, and Jules Kounde ahead of him.

At the center of the pitch, Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni have been deployed in a double-pivot role, with Antoine Griezmann playing as the number 10. Up front, Oliver Giroud got the nod to lead the attack, with Kylian Mbappe to his left and Ousmane Dembele to his right.

Lloris - Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez - Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot - Dembélé, Mbappé, Giroud. France XI vs Morocco, barring last minute injury: Lloris - Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez - Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot - Dembélé, Mbappé, Giroud.

It is worth stressing that France have used this same starting line-up in all of their knockout fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. They used it in the 3-1 victory over Poland in the round of 16 as well as the 2-1 triumph over England in the quarter-finals.

France's top three performers in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far

It's been another splendid World Cup outing for Les Bleus.

While the entire French team has proven to be solid in the competition this year, three players have managed to stand out. Mbappe is the obvious name in the number one spot. The PSG forward currently leads the race for the Golden Shoe with five goals to his name in as many games.

Giroud comes next as the striker has been influential in front of goal. His return of four goals places him in the second spot on the goalscoring charts alongside Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

Elsewhere, Griezmann is tied with Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane at the top of the assist rankings with three assists to his name.

