Former French international LeBoeuf unclear on star defender's desire to join Manchester United 

Former France international Frank LeBoeuf has questioned fellow countryman Raphael Varane's desire to join Manchester United this summer.

Speaking to ESPN (via the Sports Review), Frank LeBoeuf believes Manchester United are no longer a big club in European football. The former World Cup winner said Varane's decision to join the Red Devils would not be straightforward. LeBoeuf said:

“We know the history of Man United but we are talking about the past. They finished in second place in the league but I’m not sure it’s a goal for everyone to go to Manchester United now unless they have three or four new signings coming in as well so they can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool next season. I don’t know what Raphael Varane’s goal is but I’d have some questions before going to Manchester United.”

Manchester United haven't won a league title since 2013 and a Champions League crown in over 13 years. Frank LeBoeuf has therefore questioned Varane's willingness to join a team who are currently behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in terms of quality.

Manchester United are in the hunt of a new centre-back

Manchester United are set to have a massive summer this time around. The Red Devils are prioritizing right-sided wingers and centre-backs in the ongoing transfer window.

With Jadon Sancho's transfer close to completion, Manchester United are ready to shift their focus to a new centre-back.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire. Both Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have been injury-prone and erroneous during their time at Manchester United.

However, Raphael Varane is not the only defender on Manchester United's radar. Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Raphael Varane is a realistic transfer target for Manchester United. The 28-year-old has only one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract. Los Blancos are at risk of losing their star defender for free next summer if they don't act quickly.

Real Madrid will be hoping to tie down Varane on a long-term contract after losing their club captain Sergio Ramos this summer.

