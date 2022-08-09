Frenkie de Jong and 2 Barcelona stars could owe money to the club if court null and voids their latest renewal contracts: Reports

Barcelona find themselves in a pretty difficult situation as the Frenkie de Jong saga seems to be going on forever.

As reported by Victor Navarro of Cope, De Jong and two of Barcelona teammates Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Clement Lenglet could owe the Catalan giants money if the court null and voids their contract renewals.

The three players are reportedly aware of the scenario as they might have to revert to their previous deals if the court rules in favor of Barcelona.

It was reported on Monday that the Blaugrana had informed Frenkie de Jong that they have grounds to return him to the deal he was on before his contract extension in 2020.

The Spanish La Liga giants alleged that the terms given to the Dutchman by the club’s previous board involved criminality and provided grounds for legal action against those involved.

There are believed to be two solutions for Barcelona to deal with the De Jong situation at the moment.

They either have to convince the midfielder to sign a new deal on much-reduced wages or have to sell him for a substantial fee.

However, the former Ajax player seems to be neither interested in lowering his wages nor leaving his dream club.

As per Goal, De Jong is owed almost around €17m by the club and is the key reason why he does not want to force a move.

Barcelona must resolve their situation soon

Barcelona find themselves in tricky waters as they have been have been banned from registering any of their new arrivals until they reduce their financial outgoings, as per The Sun.

With the new La Liga season set to start this weekend, they do not have plenty of time on their hands either.

The Spanish giants have spent a combined £150 million on the trio of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have also been signed on free transfers (from Chelsea and AC Milan), while Marcos Alonso could also be on his way to Camp Nou, as per Metro.

The duo of Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto also cannot be registered as their contracts were renewed this summer after expiring.

As reported by Football.London, Chelsea have registered their interest in Frenkie de Jong alongside Manchester United.

