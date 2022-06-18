Frenkie de Jong empties his locker at Barcelona as he leans towards exit amid Manchester United talks: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reportedly emptied his locker at Nou Camp as speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United continues to grow.

De Jong, 25, has been at the top of Erik ten Hag's transfer wishlist at Old Trafford, with the Dutch coach having previously coached the midfielder at Ajax.

The Guardian reports that after having had a €60 million bid rejected by Barcelona, the Red Devils are preparing to come back with a €70 million plus add-ons offer.

AS claims that the Dutch midfielder has now cleared out his locker ahead of an anticipated exit from Barca this summer.

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0 According to AS, de Jong has reportedly cleared out his locker at the club.



“Even the player himself, who has completely emptied his box office at the Ciutat Esportiva, has begun to modulate his speech and is no longer exhaustive in his statements about his future.” (As) According to AS, de Jong has reportedly cleared out his locker at the club. “Even the player himself, who has completely emptied his box office at the Ciutat Esportiva, has begun to modulate his speech and is no longer exhaustive in his statements about his future.” (As) https://t.co/dRSiaNZmqV

Barcelona need to balance the books at the Nou Camp, with financial problems plaguing the club. The Dutchman was set to become one of the highest-paid players at the club next season, with a reported €13 million salary.

De Jong is seen as a player the club can offload for a considerable amount of money and Manchester United are keen suitors.

Potential replacements have been touted including the likes of Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. City, however, are only willing to part ways with the Portuguese star for around €100 million.

While Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has stated that he is an admirer of De Jong, he is aware that the Catalan side's financial situation will impact the player's fate. He told reporters in late May (via Mirror):

"For me, Frenkie is a great player, he’s a beast – I like him and I think he can be part of an important era of the club. We will see the economic situation of the club… but I like De Jong."

De Jong has four years left on his current deal with Barca, having only signed a new contract in October of 2020.

Frenkie de Jong wants it known he didn't seek an exit.

Frenkie de Jong seems to have been convinced by Erik ten Hag to join the Dutch coach's revolution at Manchester United this summer. De Jong had previously stated his desire to remain at the Nou Camp, telling ESPN:

“I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club... I have never regretted my choice.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting. Manchester United and Barça, still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barça.€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting. Manchester United and Barça, still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barça. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting.

However, the Mirror reports that the Dutch midfielder has been swayed by Erik ten Hag to join Manchester United this summer. According to Sport, the former Ajax star wants it to be made clear that Barca were the ones who wanted to part ways rather than the midfielder desiring an exit.

