Frenkie de Jong ‘feels grateful’ about Manchester United offer but remains ‘not satisfied’ with Barcelona situation: Reports

According to journalist Oriol Domenech, Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is reportedly grateful for Manchester United's offer but is not satisfied with the situation.

The summer's longest-running transfer saga continues to take twists and turns, with the latest developments hinting at an agreement between Barca and United for €85 million.

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough have reportedly been in Barcelona to thrash out a deal for the Dutchman (per MEN).

However, there is one last hurdle in a potential transfer, i.e., persuading the midfielder to leave the Catalan giants.

As Domenech has stated (via TheUnitedStand):

"It's now a matter of convincing de Jong to join (Manchester United). De Jong feels grateful for the offer from United and he realizes that Barcelona need to sell him, but he's not satisfied with that situation."

David Shai Asheri @AsheriShai Frenkie de Jong tells ESPN: "I prefer to stay at Barcelona, my dream club since I was little. If other clubs call, I will answer, that's what I always do" (politely). "I have no agreement with any group, nothing." @ESPNFC Frenkie de Jong tells ESPN: "I prefer to stay at Barcelona, my dream club since I was little. If other clubs call, I will answer, that's what I always do" (politely). "I have no agreement with any group, nothing." @DeJongFrenkie21 🚨Frenkie de Jong tells ESPN: "I prefer to stay at Barcelona, my dream club since I was little. If other clubs call, I will answer, that's what I always do" (politely). "I have no agreement with any group, nothing." @DeJongFrenkie21 @ESPNFC 🔴🔵🇳🇱 https://t.co/lTJG3xeYAo

The 25-year-old had previously stated his desire to remain at Camp Nou and play for his dream club.

Despite the comments, the Red Devils haven't stopped pursuing the former Ajax player, who is often considered one of the most versatile midfielders of the current generation.

De Jong has arguably been Erik ten Hag's top-most transfer target, and considering their relationship at Ajax, the move might materialize soon.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“I'm going to do everything to keep Frenkie, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted”. Barça president Laporta on de Jong: “There are many clubs that want him, not just Man United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay”.“I'm going to do everything to keep Frenkie, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted”. #MUFC Barça president Laporta on de Jong: “There are many clubs that want him, not just Man United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay”. 🚨 #FCB“I'm going to do everything to keep Frenkie, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted”. #MUFC https://t.co/zG4mmo6Rfj

Barcelona reportedly owe the 25-year-old £13.7 million as his basic pay and another £3.4 million as bonuses.

Alongside this, Barca are stating in the media that they want de Jong to stay, yet are still open to offloading the midfielder.

Can Erik ten Hag persuade Frenkie de Jong to leave Barcelona and join him at Manchester United?

Will Erik ten Hag get his man?

It would have seemed as if Erik ten Hag had already convinced Frenkie de Jong to make a move to Old Trafford.

Despite seemingly reaching an agreement over a fee for De Jong, Manchester United have failed to fully convince the player.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Erik ten Hag: "Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong deals? We want to add the right players. We've really good squad, we are working to develop our way of playing". Erik ten Hag: "Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong deals? We want to add the right players. We've really good squad, we are working to develop our way of playing". 🔴 #MUFC

De Jong has four years left on his current deal with the five-time Champions League winners, but a decision over his future seems imminent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far