Frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo snubs request to acknowledge traveling Manchester United fans after humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford: Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo furiously disregarded the club's fans after the embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13.

Mirror reports that Ronaldo dismissed United assistant Steve McClaren's request for the legendary forward to acknowledge the fans.

Following the shock defeat to the Bees, a number of United players went over to the traveling fans to thank them for their support.

SPORTbible @sportbible A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand. A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand. https://t.co/9plGU21bmH

David De Gea, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van de Beek and Diogo Dalot all went over to apologize for the side's performance.

Ronaldo was an absentee from the group that went over to apologize despite McClaren urging the veteran forward to do so.

The pair are reported to have exchanged words before the former Real Madrid star headed down the tunnel.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Maguire wasn't far behind Ronaldo. Showe some appreciation for fans but from a safe distance. Fan in away end messaged: 'They got a good bollocking there. Shame they didn’t all come over.' #mufc Maguire wasn't far behind Ronaldo. Showe some appreciation for fans but from a safe distance. Fan in away end messaged: 'They got a good bollocking there. Shame they didn’t all come over.' #mufc

Captain Harry Maguire also didn't go over to the supporters, instead offering his acknowledgement from afar.

Ronaldo's future is the subject of speculation with reports claiming he wants to leave the club to join a UEFA Champions League contender.

Despite the rumors he has remained at Old Trafford and started the game against Brentford.

The veteran forward did come off the bench in United's surprising 2-1 season-opening defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or could have no impact for the Red Devils, who were destroyed by Thomas Frank's side with ease.

A 35-minute flurry from the Bees stung United with Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo all getting on the scoresheet.

Erik ten Hag's side were woeful and Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure throughout.

Manchester United's troubles continue with doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo's future

The Portuguese star seems bemused by United's situation

It's becoming increasingly clear that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United.

The team's performance against Brentford will only push him closer to the exit door.

The only problem with a potential departure for the forward is the lack of concrete interest from potential suitors.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo's nephew on Instagram story: “Get out of there uncle." Cristiano Ronaldo's nephew on Instagram story: “Get out of there uncle." ❗Cristiano Ronaldo's nephew on Instagram story: “Get out of there uncle." https://t.co/PfOfyitc8b

The 37-year-old has a year left remaining on his current deal with the Red Devils.

As much as an iconic Manchester United player he is, his loyalties to the club won't stand in his way in getting out of the current Old Trafford nightmare.

There are 19 days left of the summer transfer window and plenty can happen with both United eager to bring players in and Cristiano Ronaldo still appearing to desire an exit.

