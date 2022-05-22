Fulham looking to sign experienced Manchester United star this summer - Reports

Newly-promoted side Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic in the summer, according to The Sun (via the Daily Mail).

The Red Devils have already confirmed that Matic will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Nemanja Matic is an experienced Premier League campaigner having represented both Chelsea and Manchester United. The Serbian midfielder won two league titles whilst playing for Chelsea before moving to United, where he spent five seasons.

According to the aforementioned source, Fulham are looking for a veteran player to be part of their squad as they look to establish their place in the Premier League. The average age of Fulham's squad is currently 25.7 years.

Such a young squad could find it difficult to sustain in the Premier League, which is getting more competitive as the years pass by.

Nemanja Matic could be the player to guide a youthful Cottagers team in their initial years in the Premier League. The Daily Mail also reports that the 33-year-old midfielder is yet to find a club for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Joining Fulham will see Nemanja Matic return to London for the first time since 2017 when he left Chelsea for Manchester United.

Nemanja Matic has played a handy role for Manchester United this season. The Serbian midfielder has made 32 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions and has even chipped in with four assists.

Matic was used in most of the major games, including all eight of United's UEFA Champions League matches.

Fulham have secured promotion back into the Premier League after winning the Championship title this season.

The Cottagers finished the season on 90 points from 46 games, just two points clear of second-placed Bournemouth, who will also return to the Premier League.

Manchester United face Crystal Palace on the final day of the season

Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, May 22. The Red Devils play their final league game of the season knowing a win guarantees them a place in next season's UEFA Europa League.

United are currently sixth in the table, two points ahead of seventh-placed West Ham United.

It is also worth noting that this will be the last time United will be managed by Ralf Rangnick. The German tactician will make way for Erik ten Hag, who will take control of the first team ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar