Fulham set to swoop for Arsenal star who has fallen out of favor with Mikel Arteta: Reports

Fulham have reportedly made Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe their top target this summer. The young English attacker has endured a difficult period under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

The Telegraph reports that the Cottagers are weighing up an early bid for Smith Rowe, 23, who lacked game time last season. He started just four of 19 games across competitions, posting two assists.

Arsenal are expected to listen to offers for several fringe players including Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, and Eddie Nketiah. This will help with their intentions to strengthen in the summer transfer window.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Smith Rowe was tipped to become a future superstar at the Emirates when he broke onto the scene in 2019. He was a prominent member of Arteta's side, especially in the 21-22 campaign, registering 11 goals and two assists.

The three-cap England international has suffered several injury issues since and this has disrupted his development. He's previously spent spells on loan at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield.

Fulham could face competition from Aston Villa in the race to sign Smith Rowe. The Villains are long-term admirers although they appear to have set their sights on Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley ahead of a UEFA Champions League campaign.

Smith Rowe has two years left on his contract but his future at Arsenal is doubtful. His last appearance may have been a 21-minute cameo in a 2-1 win against Everton on the closing day of the season.

"If he uses it the right way" - Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe to use his injury setbacks as motivation

Emile Smith Rowe has endured a tough time due to injuries.

Arteta was adamant that Smith Rowe remained part of his plans when speaking in April. The Spanish coach touched on the young Englishman's injury hell and said that he should use it as a positive (via The Evening Standard):

"I just look at him and what happened in the last seasons especially, but what happened three seasons [ago] as well. Take all that. It is the best thing that could have happened for him in his career - if he uses it the right way now. So, don’t look back and say: ‘Ah, if, if’."

He added:

"No, this happened, use it. ‘That was the best thing that could have happened, I had great moments, I had difficult moments, now I know what I want, how to deal with that. That is going to make me a much better player’."

Expand Tweet

Smith Rowe's most serious injury occurred in 2022 when he had surgery on his groin. He missed 21 games due to this which blighted his progress and regular starting berth in Arteta's side.

Arteta strengthened Arsenal's midfield and attack during Smith Rowe's absence. The likes of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have arrived over the years.