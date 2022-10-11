Galatasaray name asking price for Liverpool-linked defender: Reports

Galatasaray have put a price tag of €15 million on Liverpool target Sacha Boey ahead of the January transfer window, as per Takvim (h/t Liverpool Echo).

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the Reds sent scouts to watch Boey in action against Konyaspor in a league encounter on September 16. Gala won the game 2-1, with the Cameroonian right-back assisting Sergio Oliveira's opening goal of the match.

The Reds reportedly liked what they saw and it is believed that they will continue to assess the player in the near future. Boey, 22, is fast approaching the peak of his playing career and is a regular under manager Okan Buruk. He has assisted once in eight Super Lig games this campaign.

Liverpool, however, will have to watch out for competition from three French teams - Olympique Lyonnais, Olympique de Marseille, and Stade Rennais.

Boey came through the ranks at Rennes and left the club in the summer of 2021 for Galatasaray. He made just 12 senior appearances for the French side and spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Dijon, where he assisted once in 24 Ligue 1 games.

Despite Trent Alexander-Arnold's discernible defensive frailties this season, the England international remains untouchable in manager Jurgen Klopp's starting XI. However, he has no solid competition in that area of the pitch.

The Reds sold Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest and signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen this summer. The Scottish teenager, however, is yet to make a single appearance for the Reds so far.

Joe Gomez, who has naturally played as a centre-back in the last few seasons, has deputized at right-back whenever Trent is not on the pitch.

Strengthening at right-back should be one of Liverpool's priorities in 2023

Given Liverpool's well-documented injury issues in an already aging midfield, it is easy to overlook their lack of depth in other positions.

While it is still early days in Ramsay's career, he doesn't seem to be up to the standard required at the club right now. Competition for Alexander-Arnold down the right flank of their defense is important, otherwise, some complacency can seep in.

Moreover, Liverpool will need Gomez on occasion despite him being fourth in their centre-back pecking order. Trent, meanwhile, has not been up to his usual best this season, which resulted in him not playing a single minute for England in September.

In that regard, Beoy could be a smart signing if Klopp sees potential in him. Like Gomez, he is more of a defensive right-back. Boey's price tag may not scare the Reds and seems rather modest given he still has three years left on his contract.

