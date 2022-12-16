Galatasaray remain only club to have expressed interest in signing 28-year-old Barcelona star - Reports

Galatasaray are reportedly the only side willing to pay a fee to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona. The Turkish side have been interested in the 28-year-old Dutchman for some time and want to make a move in January.

As per a report from SPORT, the Blaugrana are open to selling Depay in the winter transfer window, with several clubs interested in the forward. However, all the interested teams are looking to lure him away by paying a little-to-no fee. This is partly because his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Galatasaray are the only side who are ready to pay a considerable fee for the former Manchester United forward. Depay's stance on the transfer is not known. However, he is yet to sign a new deal to stay at the Spotify Camp Nou. With the winter transfer window fast approaching, he will likely need to make a decision.

Depay has played just two matches in La Liga this season and has scored once. He was injured ahead of the FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't the only reason for his lack of game time.

Robert Lewandowski's arrival in the summer and fantastic start to the season means he has quickly become the first-choice striker at Barcelona. As a result, Depay could struggle for minutes in the second half of the season as well.

Memphis Depay reportedly set for showdown talks with Barcelona boss Xavi

SPORT claim that Memphis Depay will be holding showdown talks with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez as soon as he is back at training. The forward wants to play more and believes he can contribute a lot to the club this season.

Speaking to the media at the FIFA World Cup, Depay claimed he was happy to be back on the pitch after sustaining an injury earlier in the season. He said:

"I am very happy to play again. I have needed a long time to reappear, It hasn't been easy mentally, but I've worked hard to get there and I've played half an hour. It's a step. It's incredible to play football again."

When quizzed about his Barcelona future, the Dutchman added:

"I don't know what will happen after the World Cup. The injury has been hard, but I'm already recovered and I'm enjoying a World Cup. We have a good team that can prove things.

"I don't want to think about the past, I'm focused on the World Cup. I also don't want to think beyond this competition. I don't know what will happen after the World Cup."

Cadena SER, meanwhile, reported that Depay is happy to remain at Barcelona until the end of the campaign. Once the club season resumes, he will hope to build on a decent World Cup where he scored once and helped the Netherlands reach the quarterfinals.

