Gareth Bale agrees to leave Real Madrid in January and could return to Tottenham for a third spell: Reports

Gareth Bale has agreed to leave Real Madrid in the winter transfer window, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional. He could return to Tottenham Hotspur for a third spell.

Bale is in the final six months of his contract with Real Madrid and there are no signs that the two parties want to extend their association. The Welshman is more than likely to leave Los Blancos at the end of the season.

Real Madrid, though, are still looking at ways to get Gareth Bale off their wage bill in the winter transfer window. The 32-year-old is said to be the highest-paid player at the Santiago Bernabeu, along with Eden Hazard with a salary of £600000-a-week.

FUN88 @fun88eng According to press reports, Gareth Bale is set to be transfer listed by Real Madrid in the January window along with Isco, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and club captain Marcelo 🗞 According to press reports, Gareth Bale is set to be transfer listed by Real Madrid in the January window along with Isco, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and club captain Marcelo 🗞 https://t.co/V1SUQwXT18

Gareth Bale has agreed to leave Real Madrid during the winter transfer window, according to the aforementioned source. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side are aware that finding a new club for the forward will prove to be difficult.

Luckily for Real Madrid, Tottenham are reportedly interested in re-signing Gareth Bale. The Wales international could return to the north London outfit for his third spell in the winter transfer window. He first spent his young career between 2007 and 2013 at Spurs before moving to Real Madrid. He then rejoined them last season on a season-long loan.

Tottenham intend to acquire Gareth Bale's services from Real Madrid on loan until the end of the season. If reports are to be believed, Spurs will pay the forward half of his wages, while Los Blancos will cover the rest.

The Premier League club will then sign Gareth Bale on a permanent deal when his contract with Real Madrid runs out. The transfer would see the former Southampton star put an end to his nine-year association with the La Liga outfit.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to accept Tottenham's offer, according to the report. Carlo Ancelotti, though, will make the final decision regarding Gareth Bale.

Antonio Conte open to bringing Real Madrid star Gareth Bale back at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is said to be open to bringing Gareth Bale back at the club. The Italian tactician has reportedly given the green light for Spurs' move for the Welshman.

Luka 🇮🇹 @Lukathfc Absolutely no one can tell me Bale wouldn’t be perfect for the backup/rotation role to Kane and Son in the 352 Absolutely no one can tell me Bale wouldn’t be perfect for the backup/rotation role to Kane and Son in the 352 https://t.co/DzjX9KNvJ9

Antonio Conte believes Gareth Bale can return to his best at the north London outfit. The 32-year-old, on the other hand, is also open to the idea of returning to his former club.

With all parties reportedly keen on a deal, it remains to be seen if Gareth Bale will join Tottenham from Real Madrid next month.

