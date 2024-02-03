Gareth Southgate planning to call up Manchester United star to stop him from changing nationalities - Reports

According to HITC, England manager Gareth Southgate is considering calling up Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo to stop him from changing nationalities. Mainoo has emerged as one of the top young prospects in English football in recent times courtesy of spectacular displays for the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old scored a last-ditch winner in United's 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1 at the Molineux. Mainoo looks like a player who is mature beyond his age.

Ghana FA are trying to convince Mainoo to represent them at the international level. Member of the executive council of Ghana FA, Randy Abbey told Daily Telegraph:

"The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams. Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him home and abroad.”

However, Mainoo has also caught Southgate's attention, as per the aforementioned report. The Three Lions are set to play Brazil and Belgium in March. Southgate is reportedly considering calling up the Manchester United starlet for those games.

While Southgate has Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in his ranks, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson are not on their desired level at the moment. With the UEFA Euro set to take place this June, Mainoo's rise in prominence could see him potentially make it to the English squad this summer.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand compares Kobbie Mainoo to Clarence Seedorf

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has given Mainoo a massive endorsement. He compared the youngster to the legendary Clarence Sseedorf, who is a four-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Speaking about the player, Ferdinand said (via Caughtoffside):

"I’m not saying he’s of the same ability and he’s that player yet, but you give me the signs, this gives me the vibes of Clarence Seedorf. The way you can manoeuvre in tight situations, and the way he manipulates his ball, uses his body at times, but then shifts it and just just pops it through the legs of [Max] Kilman there. Beautiful."

Mainoo has already become a regular in the Red Devils' midfield, despite making his senior-team debut earlier this season.

