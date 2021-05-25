Gary Neville names three players who can deliver Manchester United the Premier League title

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the Red Devils can possibly win the title if they sign Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window.

Gary Neville was hosting a Q&A session with his followers on Twitter. He was asked how Manchester United will fare next season with the right signings. In reply, Neville remarked that if Manchester United sign Kane, Varane and Sancho, they will be crowned champions.

Varane, Kane and Sancho = title https://t.co/KpZ4ydFs8U — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 24, 2021

Manchester United are in need of a centre-back, forward and a winger. All three issues will be resolved if they manage to sign Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, as Neville suggested.

Manchester United to have a busy summer transfer window

According to the Metro, Manchester United are expected to have a big summer transfer window with the club aiming for a massive squad overhaul.

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, are planning to spend big on marquee signings this summer to keep fans happy following the European Super League debacle.

However, it is unclear whether the club are ready to spend upwards of £300 million on three superstar players.

Amongst the three aforementioned players, Jadon Sancho is most likely to join Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils have been chasing the 21-year-old winger for two years now.

Manchester United narrowly lost out on his signing last season. But they are rumored to be going all in for the Borussia Dortmund wide-man this summer.

Sancho has an market value of £108 million (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

A centre-back is second on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority list. Manchester United need a defender who can partner Harry Maguire over the course of the season. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have had their struggles with injuries and questionable on-field decisions, which has what prompted Solskjaer and co to move for a center-back.

Raphael Varane is on Manchester United's list since the French international only has a year left on his Real Madrid contract.

Harry Kane is the latest player to emerge as a target for Manchester United after making it clear that he wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City are, however, favorites to land Kane as Sergio Aguero's replacement.

Signing a striker is not a priority for Manchester United since they have extended Edinson Cavani's contract by another year. The Red Devils also have the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood who can all play up-front.

📝 | Jadon Sancho to #MUFC is thought to be happening this summer and a deal for Sancho is more likely than one for Declan Rice [@mufcMPB, @Malachians] — UtdXclusive 🔰 (@UtdXclusive) May 24, 2021