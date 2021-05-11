Gary Neville predicts that 3 Manchester United players will leave this summer

Gary Neville tipped three Manchester United first-team players to leave the club in summer.

On Sky Sports' Monday Night Football program, Neville said that he believes United could sell fringe players like Juan Mata, Daniel James and Jesse Lingard to free up a few places in their squad.

Manchester United are preparing for a major squad overhaul this season with rumors suggesting the club is looking to bring in some big names at Old Trafford.

Gary Neville thinks Manchester United will let go of Mata, James and Lingard to get more funds

In these difficult financial times due to the global pandemic, Manchester United might have to sell a few players to bring in funds which they can spend on their summer targets.

The Red Devils might thus consider the option of selling Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

Juan Mata arrived in January 2014 and has been loyal to the club since. With the Spaniard now 33 years old, it is the ideal time for United to let Juan Mata leave. Speaking of Juan Mata, Gary Neville said:

“If you think about next season, I think Juan Mata has done fantastically for the club but I think he’ll leave."

Welsh winger Daniel James was seen by many as the next Ryan Giggs when he joined Manchester United in 2019. Despite a bright start to his United career, game time has been few and far between for James.

Speaking of James, Gary Neville said:

“I think they could get good money for Daniel James, he could maybe go somewhere else and they could get good money for him."

Jesse Lingard has rejuvenated himself at West Ham. (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

Gary Neville is convinced that Jesse Lingard's time at Manchester United has also come to an end. Despite the resurgence in form at West Ham, Lingard might not be in the plans of Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer for next season. Manchester United might use Lingard's recent run of form to get a good deal for the 28-year old.

“There’s a feeling that Jesse Lingard – he’s done really well at West Ham – but I think Ole will say no, go elsewhere and we’ll get money for Jesse Lingard," Neville said.

Manchester United are looking to offload the likes of Lingard and James as they are keen to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Gary Neville thinks Sancho will be Manchester United's only new attacking player this summer with the Red Devils staying away from Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.