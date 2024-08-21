Georgina Rodriguez to inherit massive monthly allowance and mansion if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to break up with her: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez would reportedly inherit a luxurious mansion and be eligible for a massive pension for life if the former was to ever break up with her. This arrangement was conducted by the pair to ensure Rodriguez would always have stability in life if they ever parted ways, according to Portugal’s TV GUIA Magazine (via Daily Mirror).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a fruitful relationship since meeting each other at a Gucci store in Madrid back in 2016. They currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with their five children, due to Ronaldo currently plying his trade for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in world football and earns a reported annual salary of £500 million. The 39-year-old is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world, raking in £173 million per year at Al-Nassr. Some of his other streams of revenue are through sponsorship deals, hotels, and accessories.

However, should Ronaldo break up with Georgina Rodriguez, the latter would be eligible for a lifetime pension of more than £85,000 a month. This clause was reportedly constructed after the birth of their first daughter, Alana Martina, in November 2017.

In addition, the Spanish model would also receive one of Ronaldo's mansions, located in La Finca, Madrid. The property is reported to be 950 square meters within a 4,000 square meters estate in the region of Pozuelo and was bought by Ronaldo for €5 million back in 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo refers to Georgina Rodriguez as his 'wife' in recent fitness video

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are yet to officially tie the knot, the Portugal ace recently referred to Rodriguez as his wife in an ad for the fitness company Whoop. This sparked some rumors online that the couple may be secretly engaged.

During the ad, Ronaldo gave a small tour of his home gym, where he said (via HOLA!):

“When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home so I can push her, and she can push me too.”

It is still unknown if the couple have married in private as his publicists stated:

“At this time, I cannot confirm nor deny that Cristiano has married Georgina. I simply do not know."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez share five children in Riyadh with the latter being the biological mother of Alana Martina (6) and Bella Esmerelda (2). Their other children include Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (14), and twins Mateo and Eva (both 6).

