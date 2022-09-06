Gerard Pique and 2 other Barcelona stars not part of Xavi's plans: Reports

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, midfielder Miralem Pjanic and forward Memphis Depay do not feature in Xavi Hernandez's plans, as per Sport.

The trio's futures have been under speculation throughout the summer with Xavi overseeing a huge rebuild at the Nou Camp.

All three are yet to play any minutes for Barca with the competition for places in the side having increased dramatically.

The trio have spent all of Barca's fixtures on the substitutes bench and are yet to have been called upon by Xavi.

Pique has fallen way down the pecking order at the Nou Camp, having been the squad leader last season.

The veteran Spaniard is now behind the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🏻 To everyone feeling bad for Piqué being constantly benched – he's just fulfilling a promise To everyone feeling bad for Piqué being constantly benched – he's just fulfilling a promise 👏🏻 https://t.co/GhU6EAwtzK

Meanwhile, Xavi has claimed that he convinced Pjanic to remain at the club, but there are possibilities he departs.

A move to Saudi Arabia has been touted for the Bosnian midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

There are a number of midfielders vying for a berth in Xavi's side, including Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie and Sergio Busquets.

Memphis Depay @Memphis

Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success. #ViscaBarca I have decided to stay at Barça !Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success. I have decided to stay at Barça ! Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success. 💙❤️ #ViscaBarca

Finally, Depay had seemed to be out of the Nou Camp exit door with a move to Juventus being highly anticipated.

However, a proposed transfer to the Serie A side broke down and he has remained at Barcelona.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure to Chelsea on transfer deadline day has given Depay hope of opportunities this season.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoilt for choice

Xavi has a phenomenal squad at his disposal

Barcelona's blockbuster summer transfer window has given Xavi real strength in depth to a side that was already impressive under his tutelage.

The signing of Robert Lewandowski has completely transformed the Blaugrana's attack with the Pole hitting the ground running.

Raphinha's arrival on the wing has added to the eye-catching Ousmane Dembele whilst Xavi still has the likes of Ferran Torres and Depay to call on.

Midfield is loaded with so many different profiles for Xavi to choose from, from the visionary talents of Pedri and De Jong to the tenacious Kessie.

Marcos Alonso arrived from Chelsea and he joins Jordi Alba and Alex Balde as left-back options.

Hector Bellerin joined from Arsenal and he will rival Sergino Dest and Araujo, with the latter having been filling in the role.

It is clear that Barca will mean business this season both domestically and in Europe, having done business in the transfer market.

They have spent an astounding £137.7 million (€159.8 million) on signings.

