Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets willing to take pay cuts to help Barcelona register new signings - Reports 

Barcelona stars Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets are reportedly willing to accept salary reductions to help the Catalan giants register their new signings in La Liga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets have shown their willingness to do what is necessary to help the club overcome their dire financial situation.

Barcelona are yet to have a formal meeting with the duo's agents to discuss their pay-cuts and new salary packages. The Blaugrana are confident that they can depend on the 'lever' of Pique and Busquets to tackle the 'fair play' rules.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona are asking Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets to take ANOTHER salary reduction so they register all of the signings. If they do not accept, the club are in trouble.



Barcelona are facing debts totalling up to €1 billion. Despite their current predicament, the Catalan giants backed Xavi Hernandez in the transfer window by signing a number of his top transfer targets.

The Blaugranas signed Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie and Danish defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer. They also extended French winger Ousmane Dembele's contract this summer.

The La Liga giants spent in excess of €150 million to sign Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, Brazilian winger Raphinha, and French defender Jules Kounde.

The Catalan giants have received a massive investment of €400 million from American company Sixth Street in exchange for 25% of their television rights. They have also sold 24.5% of Barca studious to Socios.com for €100 million.

Despite the influx of €500 million, Barcelona do not have the right finances required to register their new signings in time for the start of the 2022-23 La Liga campaign. They could therefore resort to reducing their existing players' salaries.

As per Salarysport, Gerard Pique is currently earning €122,000 per week at Barcelona. The veteran defender reportedly accepted a wage cut and a deferral in his salary to help the club sign Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia last summer. The 35-year-old could come to the club's aid once again this summer by once again taking a pay-cut.

Sergio Busquets is currently one of the highest earners at Barca with a weekly salary of €300,000. The defensive midfielder also showed his willingness to take a salary reduction to help Barca register their new players.

Barcelona could opt against reducing Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets' salary if they sell some players

Barcelona have made a number of statement signings this summer but have been unable to part ways with some high earners and players who are seemingly surplus to requirements.

Memphis Depay has been heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou despite enjoying an impressive 2020-21 campaign, during which he scored 12 goals in 28 La Liga games.

The Dutchman is unlikely to receive regular playing time next season as he will be behind Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the pecking order.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Memphis Depay 'wants to leave Barcelona' following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha with three clubs interested trib.al/AAeCX4L Memphis Depay 'wants to leave Barcelona' following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha with three clubs interested trib.al/AAeCX4L

As per Diario Sport, Barca are keen to cash in on the forward this summer as he has just one year remaining on his contract. The club are hoping to fetch a fee in the region of €20 million for him.

Samuel Umtiti made just one appearance for Barca last season. The Frenchman is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou following the arrival of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen this summer. As per Footballtransfers, Olympiacos are interested in signing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners.

Umtiti and Depay's departures could help Barca reduce their wage bill and potentially prevent the club from reducing Pique and Busquets salaries.

