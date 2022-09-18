Gerard Pique weighing up opportunity to stay in Spain if he leaves Barcelona in 2023: Reports

Gerard Pique's future is currently uncertain at Barcelona, with the legendary defender potentially set to leave Camp Nou in 2023. This is according to reputable Catalan outlet El Nacional, who have claimed that the 35-year-old is unhappy with his playing time under Xavi Hernandez.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta had raised the issue of Pique leaving the club in the summer, but at the time, the Spaniard had no intentions of doing so.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Barça will try to offload players with a high salary again during the winter transfer market.



Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, and Memphis Depay are some of the highest earners at the club, despite not being absolutely necessary for Xavi.



However, the situation regarding the center-half's future at Camp Nou might be evolving, following his new role on the bench in every game. Notably, Pique has rarely been a benchwarmer throughout his lengthy stint at the club, having impressed in the heart of the defense from day one.

Due to the new arrivals at the club, with players like Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen handling defensive duties, Pique has fallen down the pecking order.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Cesc Fábregas: "Piqué's situation with the club? It's very hard to be benched. It never goes down well. It must be difficult for Piqué to train the day after a game while the other players are doing recovery work." Cesc Fábregas: "Piqué's situation with the club? It's very hard to be benched. It never goes down well. It must be difficult for Piqué to train the day after a game while the other players are doing recovery work." https://t.co/Pe9FnklbSr

This has seen rumors surrounding his Camp Nou exit abound in recent times, with discussions about Pique moving to the MLS to play for Inter Miami surfacing. However, the towering center-back is said to be considering the opportunity to stay in Spain in the event that he leaves Barcelona by next summer's transfer window.

Pique currently owns Andorra FC, and although they currently play in the second tier of Spanish football, he could potentially guide them into La Liga. However, his decision to leave Barcelona has not been set in stone at this time, but the coming year will reveal the defender's future in clearer detail.

Barcelona seek out Brazilian prodigy: Report

Sensational youngster Endrick has been tipped for greatness since he took the youth ranks of Brazilian football by storm. The young Samba star has attracted a lot of attention from the top clubs in Europe and has even drawn Barcelona's eyes.

Endrick is one of the most highly rated young players in the world and, according to Diario SPORT (via Barca Universal), is being watched by Barca and arch rivals Real Madrid. The youngster shot through the Palmerias youth ranks and is currently training with the first team despite only just turning 16.

Barcelona have a rich history of signing Brazilian stars for their team, with Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Neymar, and Raphinha representing the South American nation at Camp Nou.

The Catalan side will however have a difficult time negotiating for the player considering their financial constraints and the other teams in the running for his signature.

Endrick will not be allowed to join his new side until he turns 18, but the Blaugrana will hope they can wrap up a deal for him before then.

